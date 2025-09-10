News + Trends 3 0

Robot vacuum extracts moisture from the air and regenerates waste water

With the new top model from TP-Link's household brand Tapo, you don't have to fill it with water or empty the waste water. The robot hoover is autonomous thanks to regeneration and condensation.

Tapo relies on a special concept for the new RV70 Pro Ultra. Tapo is the household brand of the TP-Link Group based in Singapore and the USA. The new top model is equipped with a «self-circulation station», which makes the robot hoover even more autonomous.

Waste water becomes clean water

If you don't connect the robot hoover's base station to water and waste water, you will have to regularly fill it with fresh water and empty the dirty water even more frequently, as it starts to stink.

Tapo solves this problem creatively with its latest robot hoover. The base station does not normally require a water supply - and no waste water is produced. How this works?

The RV70 Pro Ultra extracts fresh water from the air. The base station works in a similar way to a dehumidifier and condenses moisture. This should enable an ideal level of humidity in the home, while at the same time providing the robot hoover with fresh water.

However, this is only part of the fresh water supply. The waste water is treated and added back into the cycle. Tapo uses ozone to combat unpleasant odours and sterilises all important areas of the system. The manufacturer promises «convenience for life without refilling».

The biggest disadvantage of the technology is that the base station is around 20 centimetres higher than the competition. The water treatment requires space.

The robot hoover from Tapo supplies itself with fresh water.

Lots of AI in the software

The RV70 Pro Ultra offers the convenience that is common today. The mops are cleaned in the base station with warm water and dried with hot air. It has a suction power of 22,000 pascals, which is roughly equivalent to Dreame's top model from the spring.

Other features include a brush that prevents tangled hair and various AI functions in the software. The robot hoover recognises obstacles such as cables, shoes or pet toys and avoids them.

The cleaning strategy is automatically adapted to the room layout and existing furniture. The robot also recognises stains and dirt and cleans them particularly intensively. For corners and edges, the household helper can extend the side brush and one of the two mops.

The RV70 Pro Ultra is expected to be available in our shop in the first quarter of 2026. The price is still open.

The Tapo RV50 AI Omni will also be released in the same period. In principle, it offers the same functions as the RV70 - but without water treatment. This is interesting for anyone who wants to save some money and handle the water and waste water themselves.

