RingConn Gen 2: The battery in this smart ring lasts up to 12 days

RingConn presented the latest version of its smart ring for the first time in Europe at the IFA tech fair. It is thinner, lighter and yet more durable than the first generation.

First of all, I have to clear up a misunderstanding. The product designation "Gen 2" for second generation is actually inappropriate. The new smart ring from RingConn is much more of a Pro or Ultra version of the first generation. The first generation will continue to be produced and sold - as a slightly cheaper entry-level model.

Product test RingConn review: this ring scores points with its battery and price by Lorenz Keller

The Gen 2 ring is likely to be around 50 to 100 francs more expensive when it comes onto the market at the end of the year. This means it will probably cost around 320 to 370 francs. The first rings are currently being finalised and delivered to the more than 16,000 backers of the Kickstarter campaign.

The new Gen 2 ring is available in four colours and sizes from 6 to 14.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Three important differences

Size and weight

The new ring is the thinnest and lightest on the market, says the manufacturer. Instead of 2.6 millimetres, it is now only two millimetres. The difference is not huge at first glance, but it is definitely recognisable on closer inspection. The weight has been reduced from three to two grams. Both are very light, the difference is not noticeable on the finger.

The first ring in black compared with the thinner, new rings.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Battery life

The longer battery life will certainly be more noticeable in everyday use. Instead of up to seven days, it should now be ten to twelve days. That is a clear statement and, at least on paper, the longest endurance among the direct competitors from Ultrahuman, Oura or Samsung.

Apnoea detection

The software adds an AI function that has never been available before. Namely the measurement of apnoea. This is a sleeping disorder in which breathing stops too often and for too long during the night, which stresses the body

According to the manufacturer, the ring is over 90 per cent accurate in detecting health risks. However, this medical measurement still has to be approved by the health authorities in the respective countries.

Apnoea seems to be the next big topic in health tracking. Apple has also just announced this function for its smart watches.