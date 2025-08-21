News + Trends 39 15

Ricoh GR IV: What the new trouser bag camera can do

Samuel Buchmann 21.8.2025

The Ricoh GR IV comes onto the market in mid-September. It improves on many of its predecessor's weak points, but one remains.

Back in May, Ricoh announced that the GR IV would be coming in autumn. Now the time has come: the fourth edition of the compact camera with a large sensor will be available from mid-September. It will cost 1349 euros in Germany and 1499 US dollars in the USA; the Swiss price is not yet known. The Ricoh GR III cost 899 euros or US dollars when it was launched in 2019. The significant price increase is likely to be a result of inflation, among other things, and import duties in the USA.

The Ricoh GR IV has a new back-illuminated APS-C sensor with 26 megapixels - presumably the same as in the Sony Alpha 6700. It is said to offer a good balance of resolution, dynamic range and low image noise. The manufacturer has also revised the lens. The focal length (28 mm 35 mm equivalent) and lens speed (f/2.8) remain the same. However, according to Ricoh, it is sharper than its predecessor, sucks in less dust when retracting and extends faster when starting up.

Advances in autofocus, stabiliser and battery

Two other important advances: According to initial tests, the autofocus has become significantly faster and more reliable. And the image stabiliser now works on five axes instead of just three as before. This means it compensates for up to six exposure levels, compared to four with the old model.

The battery life has increased by around 25 per cent compared to the GR III, and the larger battery has probably eaten up the space for a regular SD card. The GR IV only comes with a micro SD slot, but with 53 gigabytes of internal memory. The built-in ND filter has remained. It extends the shutter speed by two exposure levels if required.

LCD remains fixed

What has not improved: The three-inch LCD on the back still cannot be rotated or flipped open and has a disappointing resolution of 1.04 million pixels (720 × 480 pixels). This makes taking and evaluating pictures a challenge. Especially as Ricoh's compact camera does not have a viewfinder due to lack of space. An internal flash is also still missing. As an accessory, the manufacturer sells a small clip-on flash with its own battery, which communicates with the camera via the hot-shoe contacts.

There is once again a rocker switch on the back, just like on the GR II.

At first glance, the housing and operation look similar to its predecessor, but some details have changed. The first reviews attest to the GR IV's improved ergonomics. Exposure compensation can be controlled via the new plus/minus rocker on the back.

The Ricoh GR IV will be available from mid-September. As soon as you can pre-order it from us, the product will also be added to this article.

