News + Trends 22 8

Revox has developed a new (!) tape machine

David Lee Translation: machine translated 16.5.2025

In 1980, Revox launched the B77 Mk II tape recorder. A little later came the B77 Mk III, an improved successor model.

At the High End in Munich, Revox is presenting a new Alice Cooper version of its B77 Mk III tape machine. If you want this version with lots of red and painted eyes, you'll have to put 27,950 francs or euros on the table. This is probably mainly due to the fact that only 25 examples of the piece were produced.

Alice Cooper tape machine: a matter of taste.

Source: Revox

So far, so weird. What's more exciting is that the version without Alice Cooper ornaments is also relatively new. Revox launched the B77 Mk III in October 2024. So 44 years after the Mk II.

This is remarkable. Because even with cassette players, there are considerable problems producing new devices today. The much lower quantities compared to the past and the lack of supply chains are also driving up the price.

The Revox B77 Mk III costs a whopping 15,950 francs or euros. However, it is not a fundamentally different device to its predecessor. It continues to work without software, touchscreen, Bluetooth and other «modern frippery». Even the layout of the buttons and connections looks exactly the same. So what is the advantage over a completely revised Mk II?

This is the B77 Mk II

Source: Revox

And this is the B77 Mk III

Source: Revox

Revox speaks of «greatly improved signal-to-noise ratios and a further improved frequency response». The Mk III should therefore have less noise and a better sound. The totaliser is now digital and can also display the time. Otherwise, there is no digital technology.

Why tape machines at all?

The fascination with tape machines is difficult to explain. It has a lot to do with nostalgia. But it also has to do with the sensory experience of playing music. The whole process is relaxing, almost meditative.

Background information Revox A77: my nostalgia machine by David Lee

So it's not about the sound quality, but about the process. This is even more true for recording in the studio than for use at home. In my opinion, music producer Billy Hume has made a very apt video about this.

Header image: Revox

I like this article! 22 people like this article







