News + Trends 13

Research: Micro pacemakers for newborns

David Lee Translation: machine translated 4.4.2025

A team of researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois has developed a pacemaker that is smaller than a grain of rice. It can be inserted without surgery and dissolves once the work is done.

A group of researchers at Northwestern University in the US has developed what is probably the world's smallest pacemaker . It is so small that it can be injected with a syringe. After some time, it dissolves in the body. This means that no surgery is required to insert or remove the pacemaker.

The device is controlled externally with a second device that is placed on the chest. This reacts to irregular heartbeats and activates the pacemaker with a light pulse.

Many patients only need a pacemaker temporarily. This is particularly the case for children with a congenital heart defect, says Igor Efimov, who was involved in the study. Around seven days after the operation, the heart would usually function independently.

The researchers point out that the surgical removal of a pacemaker is not entirely harmless. If scar tissue forms around the wires, this can lead to injuries during removal. Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, is cited as a prominent example. He died in 2012 as a result of such a removal.

In 2021, a team of researchers at the university presented a temporary pacemaker that dissolves. However, this is much larger.

In both cases, these are just research projects. The pacemakers are not yet being tested on humans.

I like this article! 13 people like this article







