Register for the Digitec Playground Cup Vol. 13 with "Rainbow Six Siege"

Our Community has chosen "Rainbow Six Siege" as the game for the next Playground Cup. Registration for the qualifiers is now open.

The article has been updated with new information since it was published on 1 August.

This was a close race. For a long time, it looked in the public voting as if "Dota 2" would be chosen for a Digitec Playground Cup for the first time. However, with a brilliant final spurt, Ubisoft's tactical shooter "Rainbow Six Siege" came out on top in the end with 18% of the votes, ahead of the MOBA (13%) and Warzone (10%).

Registration for the tournament is open. In contrast to previous cups, this time there is no division into Grümpi and Pro tournaments.

The second and final qualifier will take place on 14 September. 32 teams can register for each qualifier. The big offline final will be played on 28 September in Zurich.

Sign up now:

Qualifier 2 (Saturday, 14 September)

What is there to win?

Two finals will be played. The first-placed teams from the qualifiers will compete against each other in the "big" final and the second-placed teams in the "small" final. In collaboration with Samsung Odyssey OLED, the following prizes are up for grabs

Grand finale

The winning team of the grand final can choose from two prizes. The second-placed team will receive the other prize.

One Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 per team member:

One Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 per team member

or

A Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink plus CHF 200 Digitec voucher per team member:

A Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink plus CHF 200 Digitec voucher per team member

Little final

Both teams in the small final will receive a Samsung T7 Shield per team member:

Both teams in the small final will receive a Samsung T7 Shield per team member

Where can I watch?

Don't want to play yourself, but would rather watch the pros shoot? No problem. The qualifiers and the final will be broadcast live on Twitch and Youtube.

In the Digitec Playground Playlist you can already watch past cups with "Counter-Strike", "Apex Legends" and other games.

Conditions of participation, rules and questions

Who can take part

The majority of your team must be resident in Switzerland or Liechtenstein or have a Swiss passport / Swiss ID. We also adhere to the age restrictions of the game (PEGI 18).

On which systems is the game played?

PC.

When and where will the Cup take place?

The offline final will take place on Saturday 28 September in Zurich. The qualifiers will be played on 31 August and 14 September and will take place online. So you can take part from the comfort of your own home.

Do I have to take part in both qualifiers?

No, one qualifier is enough to reach the final.

May I register for two qualifier rounds?Yes. If it doesn't work the first time, you can try again.

What system are the qualifiers played according to?

32 teams can register for each qualifier. In the first phase, the qualifiers consist of a round robin with three rounds (best of one with up to four teams per group), in which points can be collected with victories. The group winners of the first phase play in a single elimination bracket in the second phase (also best of one, unless the decisive last match is best of three).

Where can I find more information and a detailed set of rules?

On the Digitec Discord server you will receive the latest updates on the tournament and can exchange information with other participants.

