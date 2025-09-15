News + Trends 3 0

Reddit user builds PC setup from clamping components

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 15.9.2025

People who build all sorts of things from bricks are not uncommon. But one PC enthusiast goes even further and builds a PC, keyboard and monitor into Lego-like blocks.

My PC building career started like that of many others: I bought and assembled all the individual parts, including the case. However, Reddit user u/OkDebate6649 went one step further for his first build: Instead of simply buying a case, monitor, keyboard and mouse, he installed the components one block at a time - using clamping blocks.

U/OkDebate6649 also had zero experience with terminal blocks. The reason why he opted for this: He wanted to reach the minimum order quantity for a discount. Once he had the clamping blocks at home, he thought it was an interesting project and got to work.

A number of clamping block projects are now at home at u/OkDebate6649.

According to PC Gamer, he explains how he designed everything with modularity in mind. The 1080p OLED display is housed in a custom-built enclosure made of clamping components. This frame can be plugged into a similar housing with the keyboard. The result is a kind of desktop terminal like the Apple II.

The Reddit user is modest when it comes to the hardware in a tower-style housing made of terminal blocks: He does without an external graphics card because he only uses the PC for work. The centrepiece is therefore «only» a Ryzen 5 5600G on a Mini-ITX mainboard, which already has an integrated graphics unit, and 16 gigabytes of RAM. Two fans also ensure the correct air circulation in the case so that the hardware does not overheat.

The hardware components of the u/OkDebate6649 are modest.

As if that wasn't enough, he also built himself a clipboard-style desk clock with an iPhone 6 and a mouse out of Lego-like blocks.

I find it amazing how someone with no prior knowledge can build several pieces of hardware that look so stylish and coherent. It shows once again that you can create something cool with enthusiasm and fun.

