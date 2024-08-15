Realme charges a smartphone with 320 watts in under five minutes

The competition for fast charging of smartphones is entering the next round: Realme is demonstrating a new technology called "SuperSonic Charge". The technology delivers 320 watts and is designed to charge a smartphone from 0 to 100 per cent in under five minutes.

Realme breaks an already remarkable record for fast charging smartphones at its latest event. Just last year, the manufacturer presented a smartphone that can be charged in under 10 minutes with 240 watts. The Realmi GT3 with a battery of 4600 mAh. The manufacturer called the technology "SuperVOOC 240" at the time.

In the same year, Xiaomi showed a video in which the manufacturer charged a modified Redmi 12 with 300 watts from zero to 100 per cent in just under five minutes.

News + Trends 240 watts? 300 watts! Realme and Xiaomi are looking for the fastest power supply unit by Jan Johannsen

There's an even better way, Realme apparently thinks, and over a year later, it's topping both records. With Realme's latest fast charge for smartphones called "SuperSonic Charge", the manufacturer now achieves a time of four minutes and 30 seconds with 320 watts. Realme does not reveal in the video what type of smartphone and battery capacity was used. It is presumably a battery with 4400 mAh, as Realme is presenting such a battery at the same event (see below).

All in all, Realme is not making any announcements about an actual smartphone with its new charging technology. The demonstration is therefore not yet ready for the market. It also remains unclear how fast charging will affect the battery in the long term.

Realme charges a smartphone in under five minutes. Will that work well?

Source: Realme

One innovation that was used to demonstrate the fast charging time is actually coming onto the market: the "Pocket Cannon". This is a 320-watt charger with two USB-C ports. The 320 watts can be achieved with a future smartphone with SuperSonic Charge. It also supports SuperVOOC technology, which is currently installed in devices from Oneplus, Oppo and Realme. No smartphone currently exceeds 200 watts. Other standards are also supported, including USB-C Power Delivery, although the "Pocket Cannon" only allows up to 65 watts. This is still good enough for charging notebooks.

Realme will be showcasing a battery with a capacity of 4400 mAh at the event, which can hold a charge of 320 watts. What makes it special is that the battery consists of four cells that all charge simultaneously. To prevent overheating, the voltage is limited to a maximum of 20 volts. Current smartphone batteries are charged with an average of 20 to 45 watts at a voltage of 5 volts.