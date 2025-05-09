News + Trends 13 6

Razer Clio: headrest instead of headphones

David Lee Translation: machine translated 9.5.2025

The headrest for gaming chairs plays sound. It can be used for listening to music, watching films and, thanks to its low latency, also for gaming.

A surprising number of people have a problem with headphones. Be it because they sweat under them, because they don't like the feeling of being encapsulated or because they don't like putting something in their ear. The Razer Clio could be an alternative for these people. It is mounted on a gaming chair like a normal head pad and provides sound to your ears. Either as a stand-alone stereo unit or as part of a surround system - i.e. as a supplement to your soundbar. The Razer Clio is compatible with THX Spatial Audio.

Since the Razer Clio is also suitable for gaming, it has a HyperSpeed wireless connection with low latency. There is also a Bluetooth connection so that the pillow can also be used with iOS or Android devices.

The cushion has adjustable straps for fastening. According to the manufacturer, it can be attached to any Razer gaming chair and most other gaming and office chairs.

With the adjustable straps, the sound cushion should fit pretty much any gaming chair.

One battery charge should last for 14 hours of use. The cushion takes six hours to charge. A USB-C cable is not included in the scope of delivery.

We do not currently have the Razer Clio in our range. At Razer itself, it costs 230 US dollars.

Header image: Razer

I like this article! 13 people like this article







