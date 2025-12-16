Viktor Tóth / ratsplaydoom.com
News + Trends
3920

Rats play "Doom" - new with curved AMOLED and fire button

Martin Jud
16.12.2025
Translation: machine translated

Since 2021, rats have been trained to run straight ahead in "Doom". Now version two brings new hardware: a curved AMOLED display, a fire button and more freedom of movement.

The aim of «Rats Play Doom» is to train rats in a virtual environment using a specially developed VR setup and to research their behaviour in the process. More specifically, how animals can link complex movements with virtual stimuli - an approach that is also relevant to neuroscience and the understanding of learning processes. The project was originally launched in 2021 as a private experiment by neuroengineer Viktor Tóth using open-source hardware. However, it has since been expanded into a team with scientific aspirations.

The first version was still very limited: the animals ran on a freely rotating ball through a specially customised «Doom 2» level - a simple corridor, straight ahead, without any branches or shooting actions. They were rewarded with sugar water. With the new version, the team has significantly expanded the hardware. The rats can now not only run, but also shoot - and receive feedback when they bump into a wall.

New hardware, new «gameplay»

The second version of the setup consists of a freely rotating ball as a treadmill, a curved AMOLED display with a 180-degree field of vision and a mechanical lever as a fire button. The new curved display should provide more immersion, i.e. a deeper dive into hell.

The setup - here still without VR display and fire button.
The setup - here still without VR display and fire button.
Source: Viktor Tóth / ratsplaydoom.com

Sensors record the movements and transfer them to the game. The software runs on a PC, a connected Raspberry Pi controls the sensors and the reward system, which dispenses sugar water. Another new feature is an air blast system: if the rat virtually bumps into a wall, it feels a gentle puff of air at the end of its snout - and can change direction instead of just running straight ahead.

Neu können die Ratten nicht nur ballern, sondern auch die Laufrichtung ändern.

Hier wird der neue Feuerknopf getestet.

Behaviour of the rats

The animals are positioned in a harness above the sphere. From there, they move with their paws and transmit their steps into the game. Rewards are given for desired actions such as navigating or successful shots. According to the developers, training takes place without any physical intervention, only through movement, feedback and rewards.

It remains to be seen whether «Doom» is the best game choice for rats.
It remains to be seen whether «Doom» is the best game choice for rats.
Source: Viktor Tóth / ratsplaydoom.com

It is not known to what extent the demon invasions affect the psyche of the animals. The rats also don't get very far in the game. They can run and shoot, but of course they don't understand «Doom». It's not about defeating demons tactically, but about the animals linking certain movements to actions on sale.

Header image: Viktor Tóth / ratsplaydoom.com

39 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Martin Jud
Senior Editor
martin.jud@digitecgalaxus.ch

I find my muse in everything. When I don’t, I draw inspiration from daydreaming. After all, if you dream, you don’t sleep through life.

Computing
Follow topics and stay updated on your areas of interest
Gaming
Follow topics and stay updated on your areas of interest
News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Product test

    Pac-Man Micro Player Pro review: small, loud, nostalgic

    by Martin Jud

  • Background information

    Squid Game on the Game Boy: fan project brings Netflix hit to the retro classic

    by Kim Muntinga

  • Opinion

    I’m a consumer, not a game designer – why do I need to make so many decisions?

    by Philipp Rüegg

20 comments

Avatar
later