Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W with WLAN and Bluetooth presented

Martin Jud
26.11.2024
It comes onto the market with a recommended retail price of 7 US dollars: the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W. The W stands for WLAN and Bluetooth.

The Raspberry Pi Pico series is ideal for projects related to the Internet of Things thanks to its small dimensions (5.1 x 2.1 cm). What's more, the low price of the single-board computers makes them ideal for getting started in the world of DIY electronics.

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W costs two US dollars more.
Source: Raspberry Pi Foundation

The original Pico was released in 2021, followed by a version with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in 2022. The second version - without a wireless module, but with a more powerful CPU and more RAM - followed in the summer of this year. And now the Pico 2 W is coming onto the market with the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module as the first model, but otherwise with the specs of the second. It is expected to cost two US dollars more, so it will set you back 7 US dollars.

In addition to Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n - 2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, the new Pi Pico 2 W features the same system on a chip (SoC) that powers the GBA clone Thumby Color. An RP2350A with Dual Core Arm Cortex-M33 and a clock speed of up to 150 megahertz. In addition, 520 kilobytes of SRAM, 4 megabytes of flash memory and various interfaces are available. One fly in the ointment is that the USB 1.1 port relies on a micro-USB connection.

We endeavour to add the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W to our range as soon as possible. You can find the previous models here.

Header image: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Martin Jud
Senior Editor
martin.jud@digitecgalaxus.ch

I find my muse in everything. When I don’t, I draw inspiration from daydreaming. After all, if you dream, you don’t sleep through life.

