Raspberry Pi 5 with 16 gigabytes of RAM presented

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled the fifth instalment of its single-board computer with 16 gigabytes of RAM. The Raspberry Pi 5 was previously available with 2, 4 and 8 gigabytes of SDRAM. If you want to buy the latest version, you will have to pay around 50 per cent more than for the previous best version, according to the manufacturer. However, the first shop prices show a surcharge of around 70 per cent.

The remaining specifications remain the same. A Broadcom BCM2712 is used as the system-on-a-chip (SoC). It has four ARM Cortex-A76 cores that clock at 2.4 gigahertz and each have 512 kilobytes of L2 cache. The shared L3 cache is two megabytes in size. The main memory is LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM. A Videocore VII GPU is available for the graphics. It enables the simultaneous operation of two 4K displays with 60 Hertz and HDR via two micro HDMI outputs.

Advanced connectivity is provided by a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface. There are two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, which simultaneously offer up to 5 gigabits of data throughput per second. Plus two USB 2.0 Type-A. A microSD card slot, which supports the high-speed SDR104 mode, as well as a Gigabit LAN port, two MIPI and a GPIO header with 40 pins are also included. There is also Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Whether it is worth buying the new model depends on the respective application. For example, if you want to use the Raspberry Pi 5 as a robot controller or for a Pi-hole, a 16-gigabyte version will not be necessary. However, if it's for intensive desktop work, then more likely.

