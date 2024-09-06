Project DualPlay: A controller is hidden under the touchpad on this gaming notebook

Controller under the touchpad, fold-out speakers and local two-player mode: Acer's new gaming notebook shows what could be possible in the future.

Trade fairs such as IFA are a popular opportunity for manufacturers to present completely new concepts. This year, Acer is testing how a gaming notebook with an integrated controller and fold-out speakers will be received. The manufacturer is also letting two people play on its Predator Project DualPlay at the same time. It's as much fun as with the Switch.

Game with two people on one notebook

A touch above the keyboard releases the large touchpad from its magnetic anchoring. A little dexterity is required to remove it. If the mode ever goes into production, the controller can be raised a little further. At the same time, the 5-watt speakers extend out from the sides. Their quality is difficult to judge at the trade fair stand.

This is what the controller, which is hidden under the touchpad, looks like.

Source: Jan Johannsen

In contrast, the controller is comfortable to hold for its size. However, I couldn't game with it for hours on end. I particularly like the fact that I can detach the side sections with buttons and joysticks. They then each become a single controller, allowing two people to game on the notebook. The principle is familiar from Nintendo's Switch.

The side parts are detachable and then function as independent controllers.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The 18-inch screen offers enough space even for a split view. You also need plenty of space to put the notebook down. Given the size of the display, it unsurprisingly takes up a large area and is not exactly thin with its customisable 360-degree RGB lighting. Acer does not comment on the weight. I can lift it with one hand, but I don't want to carry it for long. My estimate is at least five kilograms.

So the Predator Project DualPlay is just a damn big notebook.

Source: Jan Johannsen

However, the notebook is still just a concept. Acer could still make improvements for a final version. At the moment, however, it is still completely unclear whether Project DualPlay will ever go beyond the status of a concept. Or whether individual elements of it will make it into series production. Accordingly, Acer is not saying anything about the other features, but these only play a minor role for such a demonstration device.