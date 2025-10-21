News + Trends 5 0

'Prison Break' returns: Hulu dares to reboot without original stars

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 21.10.2025

Almost two decades after its launch, Hulu is reviving "Prison Break". Under the direction of Elgin James, a reboot is being created with Emily Browning in the lead role, but without Michael Scofield or other characters from the original series.

The cult series «Prison Break» is getting a reboot. The streaming service Hulu has officially ordered a new series in the universe of the original. Instead of a classic sequel, you can expect a new narrative beginning: with new characters, new locations and fresh dynamics. However, the familiar thrill of prisons, escapes and personal sacrifices remains and forms the core of the series.

New main character, new perspective

At the centre of the new series is Cassidy Collins, played by Emily Browning («American Gods», «Sucker Punch»). She is a former soldier. Out of love for a man, she takes a job in one of the most dangerous prisons in the USA. There she finds herself caught between loyalty and moral doubt and increasingly becomes part of a system that is supposed to control her.

In addition to Browning, Lukas Gage («The White Lotus») and Drake Rodger («The Winchesters») are also part of the cast. Both embody characters who are caught between guilt, power and survival. The reboot thus sticks thematically to the familiar elements of «Prison Break», but tells them from a previously unfamiliar perspective. Further details about the plot are not yet known.

Known minds behind the scenes

Elgin James, known as co-creator of «Mayan's M.C.», will take over production. There, James has already shown that he can create complex worlds with morally ambivalent characters

He will be joined by several creatives from the original series, including Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, Neal Moritz and Dawn Olmstead. This mix of new and old forces suggests that the reboot will capture the spirit of the original but break new narrative ground.

Shooting and outlook

Filming will take place in the historic West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, a former maximum security prison that is now used as a tourist attraction. The setting is intended to give the series a raw, authentic atmosphere.

Hulu has not yet announced a specific start date. Industry magazines such as Entertainment Weekly and TV Guide do not expect a release until 2026 at the earliest. The streaming service is also currently keeping a low profile regarding the number of episodes and trailers.

Review of the original

The original series «Prison Break» ran from 2005 to 2009 on the US channel Fox and received a sequel in 2017. It centred on engineer Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), who deliberately allowed himself to be imprisoned in order to free his brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who was sentenced to death. The series combined prison drama, conspiracy thriller and action elements to create a highly suspenseful mix that captivated millions of viewers worldwide.

The first season in particular is still remembered today. It was intense and densely told, cleverly constructed and characterised by a tension that increased from episode to episode. The legacy of the series is therefore certainly great, even if some of the subsequent seasons could no longer keep up with this level. Despite the return of the brand, a reunion with the original stars is currently not planned.

Header image: Fox

