"Princess Mononoke" in IMAX: When cinema becomes a force of nature

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 20.8.2025

Razor-sharp, overwhelmingly large and more emotional than ever: on 27 August, Hayao Miyazaki's "Princess Mononoke" will be shown for the first time in Switzerland in IMAX - exclusively at the Pathé Balexert in Geneva. A start in German-speaking Switzerland is also planned.

There are films that you see - and films that you experience. «Princess Mononoke» belongs to the second category. Hayao Miyazaki's nature epic has been a milestone in anime cinema since 1997. A wild, visually stunning dance between man and nature, beauty and destruction, love and war. Now it's returning - and as you've never seen it before: in IMAX.

On 27 August, «Princess Mononoke» will be screened at the Pathé Balexert in Geneva - as the first film by the Studio Ghibli master to be completely reworked for IMAX. This is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Digitec Galaxus, The Ones We Love and Pathé Switzerland.

This means razor-sharp images, overwhelming screen size and every tiny movement - from the rustling of leaves to the emotion on Ashitaka and San's face - with an intensity that will surprise even die-hard fans.

Unfortunately, there is still no date for the film in German-speaking Switzerland. But it will follow. Until then, Geneva remains the only place in Switzerland where Miyazaki's forces of nature will be unleashed in IMAX size. And who knows, maybe afterwards you'll say: «Now I've finally seen 'Princess Mononoke' really.»

Anime flying high - and «Princess Mononoke» is flying with it

The timing of Miyazaki's masterpiece coming to IMAX right now couldn't be better. Anime is experiencing a worldwide boom like never before - including in the cinema.

In the USA, Ghibli new releases are celebrating records, «The Boy and the Heron» won the Oscar for best animated film in 2024, and films such as «Demon Slayer: Mugen Train» or «Jujutsu Kaisen 0» are filling sales previously reserved for Pixar and Marvel. What was long considered niche cinema is now an integral part of the global cinema calendar.

Header image: Studio Ghibli

