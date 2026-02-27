News + Trends 6 2

"Pokémon Wind & Wave" - this is what the new "Pokémon" generation looks like

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 27.2.2026

"Pokémon" celebrates its birthday and presents new games. They look very promising.

The first «Pokémon» games were released in Japan 30 years ago today: «Green» and «Red». They laid the foundation for an unprecedented success story. «Pokémon» is by far the most successful multimedia franchise in the world, ahead of such greats as «Mickey Mouse» and «Star Wars».

To celebrate this milestone, the Pokémon Company is unveiling all kinds of new projects in the world of pocket monsters at a «Pokémon Presents» presentation. Here is an overview of the most important announcements.

«Pokémon Wind & Wave» - that looks promising

The highlight of the presentation is the trailer for the new «Pokémon» generation. The games are called «Wind» and «Wave». They are not due to be released until 2027, which is surprising given that the previous mainline games were released around three years apart. By the time «Wind & Wave» is released, a full five years will have passed since the last instalment, «Crimson & Purple» (2022).

The trailer shows a tropical island landscape with lush jungle areas and large stretches of sea. This confirms the information from last year's «Teraleak».

Game Freak is using a fresh, upgraded graphics engine for the new «Pokémon» generation. The first moving image material gives us hope that we can finally expect graphically appealing games in the «Pokémon» universe. The water looks particularly impressive. The sun glistens on the blue surface, corals and Pokémon are visible and waves dance to the rhythm of the wind.

I am impressed.

This looks very chic!

Source: The Pokémon Company

The new starter Pokémon can also be seen in the trailer. You can choose from:

Braubel: a bad-tempered plant bird with «Resting Bitch Face»

Pomfifi: a panting fire Pokémon that resembles a dwarf spitz

Gekkua: a water gecko with huge eyes

I choose Braubel.

Source: The Pokémon Company

«Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness» - Gamecube nostalgia

The Pokémon Company also has something for nostalgic fans. The Gamecube title «Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness» will be re-released as part of the «Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pak». It should be ready as early as March.

«Pokémon Champions» - for competitive trainers

The previously announced «Pokémon Champions» receives a new trailer. In this trailer, a release date is revealed for the first time. Switch and Switch 2 users will be able to enter the virtual arena from April. The game will also be released for Android and iOS later this year.

«Pokémon Champions» is a free-to-play title in which you battle exclusively against other trainers. There is no story, no frills. The competitive game will also be played at the international «Pokémon» championships in the future.

«Pokémon Pokopia» - sweet sweet sweet

Shortly before launch, there are new impressions of the cozy game «Pokémon Pokopia». In the trailer, you can see how you can build your dream city - optionally with up to three other players. The game will be released on 5 March for the Switch 2.

«Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green» - important info

Reminder: Today, the «Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green» remakes will be released in the eShop. To celebrate the launch, the Pokémon Company is announcing that the game will be compatible with «Pokémon Home» in a future update. This means that you can store your pocket creatures in the online storage and use them in other games - including «Pokémon Champions».

And what else?

In addition to the big highlights, there was also a lot of small stuff in the presentation. You can find the footnotes summarised here.

Music player in mini Game Boy format

The Pokémon Company is releasing a mini music player to mark the anniversary. It looks like the original brick Game Boy. The mini cartridges from «Pokémon Red & Blue» play the original tracks from the classics. It is still unclear whether the item will also be available in this country.

Unnecessary, but cool.

Source: The Pokémon Company

«Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension»

A new Pokémon has been spotted in the DLC for the latest «Pokémon» spin-off: Mega Knakrack Z.

Multiple updates on mobile games

Numerous mobile games receive anniversary updates.

In «Pokémon GO», past Pokémon will reappear in the game world

In «Pokémon Masters EX» there are new Trainers - including «Red» with its Pikachu

In «Pokémon Café», partner Pokémon appear in special outfits

In «Pokémon Sleep» you can sleep with Mew starting tonight

In «Pokémon Unite», the legendary birds Zapdos, Lavados, and Arktos join the fray

Header image: The Pokémon Company

