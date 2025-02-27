News + Trends 11 3

"Pokémon Presents": all announced games and information

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 27.2.2025

On "Pokémon Day", the Pokémon Company presents new projects featuring the cute pocket monsters. These include the eagerly awaited spin-off "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" for the Switch and a new mobile game reminiscent of "Pokémon Stadium".

On 27 February 1996, the first "Pokémon" games - "Red" and "Green" - were released in Japan. Since then, "Pokémon" fans have been celebrating "Pokémon Day" on this date. There are usually a few surprises and new announcements to celebrate the day. This year, too, in a "Pokémon Presents" livestream.

You can watch the entire presentation in the embedded video. I have summarised all the important information below.

"Pokémon Legends: Z-A": one last great adventure for the Nintendo Switch

The spin-off title "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" was already announced on "Pokémon Day" 2024. Since then, however, there has been no new information about the successor to "Pokémon Legends: Arceus". Now developer studio Gamefreak shows first gameplay impressions in a detailed trailer:

Unusual for a "Pokémon" game: the entire adventure takes place in a single city: "Illumina City". The Paris-inspired centre of the "Kalos" region is already familiar to fans from the 3DS games "Pokémon X & Y".

Illumina City is undergoing a major remodelling. The city is to be literally transformed into an urban jungle. Both humans and Pokémon should feel at home there. To this end, "wild sectors" are being built throughout the city where the cute creatures can live and move freely. They are small, wild oases in the city.

The wild zones are separated from the rest of the city.

Source: The Pokémon Company

The wild Pokémon in these zones can of course be caught. The catching system is reminiscent of its predecessor "Legends Arceus". You sneak up on a wild pocket monster and throw the ball. If they are too strong, your partner Pokémon can weaken it.

Speaking of partners - as in "Legends Arceus", you can choose from three starter Pokémon from different generations. This time it's Endivie and Karnimani from "Pokemon Gold & Silver" (2001) and Floink from "Pokémon Black & White" (2011).

I'm wavering between Endivie (left) and Karnimani (right). But Floink (centre) is also damn cute.

Source: The Pokémon company

The battle system in "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" is completely new. Instead of turn-based battles, there are now Pokémon battles in real time. The attacks of your pocket monsters have different ranges and areas of effect. This means you are constantly running across the playing field to position your Pokémon as optimally as possible for the next attack and to avoid enemy attacks.

You trigger the attacks directly using the ABXY buttons. The whole thing is reminiscent of the MMO-inspired combat system in the "Xenoblade Chronicles" games from Monolith Soft.

A breath of fresh air in the «Pokémon» battle system.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Fans of the 3DS games "X & Y" can also look forward to the return of "Mega Evolutions". Your Pokémon transform into incredibly powerful versions of themselves for a short time during battle. I'm excited to see how this element will harmonise with the new real-time system.

Mega-Glurak is one of the coolest Pokémon ever.

Source: The Pokémon Company

You'll have to be patient a little longer before the spin-off is released. The Pokémon Company only gives the end of 2025 as the time frame. Contrary to earlier rumours, the game will not be released for the Switch 2, but for the Switch 1.

The last major "Pokémon" game, "Crimson & Crimson", was released in 2022, meaning that it has been a long time since two major "Pokémon" adventures were released. This raises the hope that "Legends: Z-A" will not be a technical disaster at launch, as "Crimson & Purple" were.

"Pokémon Stadium" returns as "Pokémon Champions"

Surprisingly, the Pokémon Company announces a new competitive game: "Pokémon Champions". This is a spiritual successor to the popular "Pokémon Stadium" games (Nintendo 64).

You compete in huge stadiums with your Pokémon team against other trainers in online battles. The trailer shows both Mega Evolutions and Tera Crystallisations from "Pokémon Crimson & Purple".

For long-time trainers and collectors, "Pokémon Champions" is compatible with the "Pokémon Home" database. This means you can also send your pocket monsters from "Pokemon GO" or "Crimson & Crimson" to the stadiums.

Stadium battles on the go.

Source: The Pokémon Company

The game is set to be released for both Switch and mobile devices. "Pokémon" main development studio Game Freak is responsible for planning the project. However, development will take place at "The Pokémon Works" - a new subsidiary that will take care of games outside of the main series in the future. It is still unclear when the game will be released.

"Pokémon Concierge": new season of the Netflix series

The ultra-cute stop-motion series "Pokémon Concierge" is returning to Netflix with new episodes in September 2025. The first trailer is already available:

You can watch the first four episodes of the first season for free on the official "Pokémon" YouTube channel.

Numerous updates for existing games

For "Pokémon Crimson & Purple" there are new raid events and special items to celebrate the day. New content is also available for the following mobile games: "Pokémon GO", "Pokémon Masters EX", "Pokémon Café Remix", "Pokémon Sleep", "Pokémon Unite" and "Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket".

For the latter, ranked battles have been announced for the end of March and Mega Evolutions for 2025. Read the article by Cassie to find out why the mobile game is worth a look :

