Plex gives its apps a redesign

The developers at Plex have fundamentally revised the user interface. The apps have been given simplified navigation and a new, standardised design. If you want, you can already test a pre-release version.

The Plex apps are getting a comprehensive modernisation. After almost two years of development, new apps for smartphones, TVs and streaming media players will be released next year. If you want, you can already test a pre-release version of the smartphone client of the popular media server and streaming service.

The old design on the left - the new one on the right.

Source: Martin Jud

The developers emphasise that they listened to the Community during the implementation. The apps have been reprogrammed from scratch and should also speed up the development of future updates thanks to a standardised code base.

This is what the new app looks like on the iPhone.

Source: Plex

The following has been adjusted:

The user interface should look more visually appealing thanks to new Header images and backgrounds.

Navigation should be more intuitive and therefore more user-friendly.

A new "My Libraries" tab for personal media libraries has been added. There are also tabs for Live TV, on-demand content and the Discover function.

Favourite libraries can be favoured

The watchlist has been given its own place in the top navigation.

If you don't want to wait for the final release in 2025, you can test a pre-release version of the new Plex smartphone app for Android or iOS. However, these early access versions do not yet have all the functions. Offline support, for example, is still missing. Thanks to weekly updates, this should be added soon.