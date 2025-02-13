News + Trends 7 5

Playstation State of Play: Sony has unveiled these new games

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 13.2.2025

Sony shows off new games for the PS5 at a "State of Play" presentation. There aren't many new exclusives on show, but there are all the more promising multiplatform titles.

If you were expecting a bunch of new, exclusive games from the Playstation studios at the new edition of "State of Play", you will be disappointed. Only one of Sony's numerous studios is presenting a new project. Sony skilfully conceals the absence of big exclusives with new, spectacular trailers for various games from third-party developers.

I have summarised all the highlights and games presented below.

"Saros" - new roguelike from the "Returnal" studio

The Playstation studio Housemarque gives an insight into their latest project. Only a cutscene can be seen in the trailer, gameplay scenes will be available later this year.

"Saros" is a new single-player franchise - in terms of gameplay, it will build on the studio's last game, "Returnal". The video also suggests that "Saros" is also a roguelike.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5

"Mindseye" - new project from "GTA" producer Leslie Benzies

"Mindseye" was announced last year - there hasn't been much to see of the game from legendary "GTA" producer Leslie Benzies yet. The two trailers shown give an insight into the sci-fi story and gameplay of the title. There is a lot of shooting and explosions. There will also be driving sequences.

Benzies isn't giving away many details yet. The game is set in the fictional city of Redrock, where "artificial intelligence and human greed collide and bring humanity to the brink of collapse".

Date: Summer 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Days Gone Remastered" - better graphics, new content

The PS4 game "Days Gone" is getting a remastered version for the PS5. In addition to improved graphics, there is also new content: a permadeath mode, more options in photo mode, new accessibility settings, a speedrun mode and the "Horde Assault". The latter is a high-score-based arcade mode. If you own the PS4 version, you can upgrade for 10 francs or euros.

Date: 25 April

Released for: PS5

"Metal Eden" - stylish sci-fi shooter

The developer studio Reikon (known for "Ruiner") is back with a new, ultra-fast single-player shooter. In the trailer, it looks a bit like "Doom" in a stylish cyberpunk world

Date: 6 May

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Tides of Annihilation" - apocalypse and fantasy in one

This dark game from Chinese studio Eclipse Glow combines a fantasy aesthetic with post-apocalyptic elements. You play in a ruined version of London that is connected to a medieval fantasy world.

The combat system looks fast and dynamic. Although it is a single-player game, it should feel like a co-op experience thanks to numerous companions.

Date: sometime

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater" - the remake is coming this year

The long-awaited remake of the PS2 classic gets a new trailer and a release date. Why do you think the monkeys from "Ape Escape" can be seen at the end of the video?

Date: 28 August

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Onimusha: Way of the Sword" - the Japanese hack'n'slash series is back

The game was announced at last year's Game Awards and has now been given its first "real" trailer. It features stylish sword fights against demonic samurai. The game character also appears to be able to incorporate the game environment into the fights.

Capcom also recently announced a remake of "Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny". This is due to be released on 23 May.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Borderlands 4" - trailer with launch date

Yep, this definitely looks like "Borderlands". There's now a release date too. More information will be available at a special "State of Play" edition in spring.

Date: 23 September

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Sonic Racing Crossworlds" - who needs "Mario Kart"?

After the ultra-brief announcement at last year's Game Awards, there is now a first trailer for the new "Sonic" racer. And it looks fantastic. The blue hedgehog and his friends race around colourful tracks. On the ground, in the air, in the water - and optionally also with hoverboards. The tracks are designed to change as the number of laps increases and provide surprises.

A closed network test will take place on 21 February. There is no release date yet.

Date: sometime

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

"Digimon Story: Time Stranger" - who needs "Pokémon" anyway?

The sixth game in the "Digimon Story" series offers fans the usual JRPG fare. You keep switching back and forth between the "normal" world and the world of the cute little monsters.

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

"Dreams of Another" - Weapons don't have to be destructive

What if you could use guns in a game to create instead of destroy? "Dreams of Another" explores this question. Equipped with various weapons, you explore a dreamlike world full of colourful particles that transform into objects and creatures when you shoot.

The game comes from Q-Games, who are known for their "Pixeljunk" games. It should also be playable in VR. It certainly looks refreshingly different.

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5, PS VR 2

"Lost Soul Aside" - the many years of development are coming to an end

This Chinese game originally started as a project by a solo developer and over time - and with Sony's financial support - turned into a mega project. The combat should be so fluid, fast and stylish that you will never want to let go of the controller again, says developer Yang Bing.

Date: 30 May

Released for: PS5, PC

"Hell is Us" - trailer with date

The dark action adventure "Hell is Us" has an official release date. The title is set in a dystopian future destroyed by war. Reminiscent of "Death Stranding" in places

Date: 4 September

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Shinobi: Art of Vengeance" - the iconic game series is back

After thirteen years, the Japanese hack'n'slash franchise "Shinobi" is getting a new game. The gameplay is reminiscent of "The Revenge of Shinobi" and "Shinobi III", which were released for the Sega Genesis. Graphically, the inspiration for the new edition ranges from French comics to Japanese anime, according to the development studio.

Date: 28 August

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

"Lies of P: Overture" - DLC for the Soulslike

Haven't had enough of the Soulslike "Lies of P"? Then the story expansion "Overture" is for you. It is a prequel to the game.

Date: Summer 2025

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

"Warriors Abyss" - infinite possibilities

The game is a spin-off of the "Dynasty Warriors series, in which you go into battle as a single fighter against hundreds of enemies. "Warriors Abyss" mixes this game principle with a roguelike approach and fantasy elements.

You put together a team of seven from 100 fighters and equip them with unique abilities. According to the developer studio, over 16 billion combinations are possible when customising your team.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

"Darwin's Paradox" - sweet octopus

You have to escape from a mysterious food factory as an octopus. The cute Darwin jumps through the levels, shoots ink and camouflages himself in case of danger.

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

These games were also shown

In addition to the big highlights, smaller titles, updates to games already presented in detail and ports were also shown. You can find all other games and the corresponding trailers here in the alphabetical overview:

