Playstation Portal can now do cloud streaming

Sony is launching an update for the Playstation handheld. This allows you to activate a beta test for Cloud Gaming independently of the Playstation 5.

The Playstation Portal is getting an update. It includes an improvement that fans have been waiting for: Cloud Gaming. This allows you to stream games from the games catalogue of the "PlayStation Plus Premium" plan - even without a Playstation 5 as a base station. According to Sony, the update will be available in Europe from 20 November.

About a year ago, Sony launched the Playstation Portal with an 8-inch display and dual-sense controller handles on the sides. It is a remote player and not a standalone console like the Nintendo Switch. Instead, you use the Playstation Portal to stream your games. Until now, the Playstation Portal was an extension for your PS5. This had to be switched on or on standby. You could then play the games installed on it on the handheld via Wi-Fi streaming.

Editorial colleague Domagoj reviewed the Playstation Portal last year and criticised the missing cloud streaming feature.

Cloud streaming as a beta test

Sony wants to test gaming via the cloud first. To use the feature, you have to activate it under "Cloud Streaming (Beta)". The test offers streaming access to more than 120 games, including "Ghost of Tsushima" and "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales". The cloud provides 100 gigabytes of space for your save data. Your savegames are synchronised with the PS5 so that you can continue playing there straight away. The Playstation Portal also supports dual-sense controller features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and the touchpad during cloud streaming.

Depending on your Wi-Fi quality and internet connection, you will receive a Display resolution of up to 1080p at up to 60 frames per second when streaming. Sony recommends a connection speed of at least 5 Mbps.

However, there are some restrictions. For example, game trials and group voice chats are not available. Games that you buy from the Playstation Store, PS4 and PS3 games cannot be streamed.

Other changes in the update

The update also brings two changes to the sound settings. The minimum volume is now slightly quieter and you can adjust the settings of your Playstation Link device in the Playstation Portal. This affects the general and sidetone volume. "Sidetone" refers to the function that allows you to hear your own voice in the headset.