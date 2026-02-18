News + Trends 10 4

Pixel 10a unveiled: brighter display and faster charging

The smaller improvements of the Pixel 10a add up to a significant difference: faster charging, emergency connection via satellite, a brighter display and camera functions of the "big siblings".

Optically, the Pixel 10a stands out because it has no camera bump. Even the subtle bump of its predecessor has disappeared and the back is flat. The other design changes are marginal and the dimensions have each shifted by less than a millimetre. The thickness increases by a trivial, imperceptible 0.1 millimetres.

Bright display, faster charging and satellite connection

Google has increased the brightness of the 6.3-inch OLED display to 2000 nits. The extra 200 nits are barely visible to the naked eye. Gorilla Glass 7i is used for protection. At Mohs 4, it has the same degree of hardness as the older Gorilla Glass 3 of its predecessor.

Lighter display and more modern protective glass with the same degree of hardness.

The Pixel 10a significantly increases the charging speed. It accepts up to 45 watts. This is almost double the 23 watts of the 9a and even exceeds the 30 watts of the Pixel 10, of which the 10a is the cheaper version. The Pixel 10a charges wirelessly with 10 watts according to the Qi standard. That's more than its predecessor, but less than the 15 watts of the Pixel 10 with Qi2.

Google has installed a new modem in the Pixel 10a. This not only brings Bluetooth 6 to the device, but also enables satellite connections. This communication channel is intended for emergencies when no mobile network is available.

Now a rarity: a camera without elevation.

The Pixel 10a's camera gets functions that its predecessor doesn't have. These include a camera coach that uses AI to help you take pictures and «Auto best shot». When activated, the smartphone takes several shots of a group and automatically selects the faces looking into the camera. Previously, you had to select the faces yourself.

On the data sheet, only a few changes

All other features are identical to the Pixel 9a. This applies to the battery capacity, the cameras, the memory and the chipset. Google continues to use the Tensor G4. This is surprising, as the a model recently had the same chip as the other models in its serial number. With the Pixel 10, the Tensor G5 is reserved for the more expensive variants.

The Pixel 10a runs Android 16 from the factory and Google delivers security and operating system updates as well as new functions for seven years via the «Pixel Drops». These are the same periods as the Pixel 9a, which is one year older

The four colours of the Pixel 10a.

The Pixel 10a comes in four colours and is now available for pre-order. With a recommended retail price of 499 and 599 Swiss francs or 549 or 649 euros, depending on the storage size, it is priced between the current retail prices of the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10a is available for pre-order now in four colours.

Matching cases are also available:

Header image: Jan Johannsen

