Pink and lots of gimmicks: the Barbie Phone is here

"Hi Barbie" could soon be heard more often. At least the sound is a gimmick on the new Barbie Phone. The flip mobile is above all a statement piece.

HMD already revealed six months ago that a Barbie Phone was coming. Now the manufacturer has unveiled it with numerous extras. These can be found - sometimes hidden - on the device or in the scope of delivery. The flip phone can be used to make calls, but there is no social media.

Missed call from Ken

Instead, a missed call from Ken appears immediately after switching on. You can then choose who should be saved as Ken on your Barbie Phone. Visually, the software comes completely in the pink world of Barbie.

The user interface is also customised to Barbie.

Source: Mattel

Another adaptation can be found in "Snake", the snake eats watermelons on Malibu Beach. Other Easter Eggs - hidden functions - can be unlocked using codes and you can find important dates from Barbie's history in the calendar.

If you're thinking: "Snake belongs on Nokia phones, doesn't it?", let me tell you that HMD also produces the feature phones for Nokia. That's why the Barbie Phone - like the Boring Phone - also basically just a customised Nokia 2660 Flip. Among other things, with a back that functions as a mirror.

The Barbie Phone comes with a few gimmicks.

Source: Mattel

More gimmicks are included with the Barbie Phone. In the pack you will find a lanyard, two cases, pendants, stickers and Gem Stones to stick on.

–6% Feature phones CHF 119.– was CHF 126.– HMD Barbie Phone 2.80", 128 MB, 0.30 Mpx, 4G

The technical data at a glance:

Display: 2.8 inch inside and 1.77 inch outside

Camera: VGA (0.3 megapixel)

Battery: 1450 mAh, replaceable, 9 hours talk time

Operating system: S30+

Connections: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm, LTE

Memory: 64 MB RAM, 128 MB + microSD card for data