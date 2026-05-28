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Oura Ring 5: The smallest smart ring in the world - with full tracking

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 28.5.2026

The Oura Ring 5 is thinner, lighter and more compact than its predecessors and still offers full tracking. The smart ring pioneer is continuously expanding the software - the subscription model remains the same.

The Finnish manufacturer Oura has popularised smart rings. The first model came onto the market over ten years ago - now the fifth generation is already in the starting blocks.

The Oura Ring 5 is the manufacturer's smallest model to date - 40 per cent more compact than its predecessor. According to the manufacturer, it is «the smallest smart ring in the world». The gadget is made of titanium and comes in six colours: Gold, Deep Rose, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Black and Silver.

The ring is available in six colours.

Source: Oura

Thanks to a new PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition) coating, the ring is said to be more scratch-resistant. The sensors have a flatter design and lie more directly on the skin. The LEDs are more powerful and the sensors are designed to measure more finger types and skin tones accurately and consistently.

The battery life remains the same. This is good news, as there is less space for the battery. The manufacturer speaks of «one week» runtime, the data sheet states six to nine days. Its predecessor had a battery life of five to eight days. However, the competition already manages ten days to two weeks.

News + Trends Smart ring measures blood pressure and vibrates in case of problems Lorenz Keller 508 72

The manufacturer supplies a charger. If you want, you can also buy a charging case with an integrated battery. This allows the ring to be charged five times while travelling. It is not yet clear when the case will be available. It is likely to cost around 100 francs.

If you're looking for an understated design, you'll love the compact Oura smart ring.

Source: Oura

Lots of software, but with a plan

If you want to make good use of the Ring, you still need a plan. The first month is free for new subscribers, after which it costs around six francs a month or 70 francs a year.

The analysis options are wide-ranging: in addition to basics such as sleep and activity tracking, Oura also measures stress, heart health and metabolic health. Women can track their menstrual cycle and also find analyses for pregnancies or menopause.

Oura offers many automatic reports and AI tools. So you can not only call up data, but also receive ongoing tips and tricks to help you lead a healthier, more active life. The ring is therefore primarily aimed at customers who are interested in comprehensive analysis tools and can afford them.

From June, Oura will be launching new software features: «Locate» can be used to quickly find misplaced rings or charging cases. The «live activity recording» shows the most important parameters directly on the smartphone during training. Simply start a workout in the app and record the pace and distance when running or cycling and the intensity during strength training.

Current data can be displayed directly on the smartphone during training, also as a widget.

Source: Oura

The Finnish manufacturer is giving users more control over their own data. Oura promises to invest the revenue from the plans in a strong security architecture - and not to sell any data. In addition, anyone can now completely delete data from a selected time window, while the account and remaining history are retained.

The Oura Ring 5 is available to order now. It costs 399 francs or 499 francs, depending on the colour variant. The rings will be delivered from 4 June.

Header image: Oura

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