Oura Ring 4: The pioneer is now available in our shop

The fourth generation of the Oura Ring is now finally available in our shop. The smart ring pioneer impresses with new materials, longer battery life and constantly evolving software.

Oura has been dedicated to smart rings since 2015. The Finnish company has managed to develop the piece of jewellery from a niche product to the trendiest gadget of recent years using a lot of technology. When celebrities such as Lindsey Vonn, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jennifer Aniston or Prince Harry are seen with a smart ring on their finger, it is always one from Oura.

The fourth generation of the tracking gadget is now coming onto the market. Until now, you could only import the ring yourself from abroad, but it is now also available in our shop. The third generation is also being resold - and is also available from us.

The first real ring feeling

A major innovation of the Oura Ring 4 is the material used. For the first time, titanium is used all round, including on the inside of the ring. This means that the ring should no longer be distinguishable from a normal piece of jewellery.

The ring also has a titanium surface on the inside.

Source: Oura

While the competition from Samsung, Ultrahuman or RingConn (and the Oura 3) uses epoxy resin or another plastic on the inside, the pioneer from Finland is already one step ahead.

The new material also has consequences for the sensors: Previously, these protruded slightly and the 1.3 millimetre bumps were definitely noticeable. Now the surface on the inside is smooth and the sensors are housed in recesses of 0.33 millimetres. The manufacturer has also revised the entire sensor system and uses Smart Sensing to access the sensor that can best collect the data depending on the situation. This should make the measurements more accurate.

The sensors no longer protrude slightly in the fourth generation.

Source: Oura

One day more battery life

Depending on the ring size and usage, Oura promises a battery life of up to eight days. That's around one day more than its predecessor. This puts the Oura Ring 4 in the upper mid-range. However, there is a competitor, the RingConn2, which lasts a few days longer without recharging.

The ring is around 2.88 millimetres thin, similar to its predecessor. Depending on the size, it weighs between 3.3 and 5.2 grams, around one gram less than its predecessor. Incidentally, there is now a larger selection for very thin and very thick fingers: while the third generation was available in sizes 6 to 13, sizes 4 to 15 are now available.

Oura offers a wide range of colours, which also differ in terms of price. Silver and black are the cheapest. Polished silver and matt black stealth are in the mid-range. Gold and rose gold, however, cost around 150 francs more than the basic version.

The software comes with a paid plan

Important to know: In order to use the Oura Ring, you need a plan. The first month is free, after that it costs seven dollars per month or 80 dollars per year. There used to be a lifetime membership at a fixed price, but this is no longer available. If you have already purchased one, it also applies to the current ring. The plan is not tied to the ring, but to the account.

Thanks to this plan, Oura offers the most sophisticated software of all ring manufacturers. Although the ring tracks the same data as the competition, it can analyse it much more comprehensively and correlate it with each other.

The app is more comprehensive and offers more options than the competition.

Source: Oura

So you not only receive a list of the measured data, such as sleep behaviour, but also recommendations for a healthy lifestyle. For example, the ring gives you tips on the optimal bedtime.

The ring recognises 40 different activities and types of sport and lets you know when you need to recover. You can now display the maximum oxygen uptake during high exertion - and see how the VO₂max value improves with increasing endurance performance.

Changes in body temperature and heart rate lead to notifications that provide early warning of possible illnesses. In the stress section, Oura analyses how well you recover from stress and provides tips to build greater resilience.

As the first ring, Oura also tracks your cycle, displays your fertile days and can predict your period. This data can also be synchronised with other apps for contraception or fertility calculation.