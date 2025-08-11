News + Trends 10 9

"One Piece": Netflix shows epic trailer for season 2

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 11.8.2025

Gum-gum-gatling for piratesque fans: Netflix shows first trailer for "One Piece" season 2, confirms season 3 - and announces new anime about the heroines.

The weekend was Official One Piece Day in Japan - the big annual celebration in honour of Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking manga. Fittingly, Netflix has thrown the treasure chest wide open and pulled out several highlights: the first proper trailer for season 2 of the live-action series is here, season 3 has been officially confirmed - and as a bonus, there's a brand new anime dedicated entirely to the women of the «One Piece» universe.

Luffy's next adventure: Into the Grand Line

The new trailer is subtitled «One Piece: Into the Grand Line» and shows where the Straw Hat Gang's journey will take them next. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Sanji (Taz Skylar) set course for the legendary Grand Line - the infamous sea route where the most dangerous pirates and wildest creatures lurk.

Not only are there plenty of ocean-going action scenes, but also new characters that fans of the manga and anime will instantly recognise: the giant Brogy (Brendan Sean Murray), the mysterious Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran) and Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr), who probably doesn't just blow smoke rings.

There are also first glimpses of Little Garden, a reunion with Whale Laboon and plenty of Easter eggs for fans who have been travelling the high seas for years.

Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker: I'm particularly excited about him.

Source: Netflix

At the end of the trailer comes the big bang: Season 3 is officially in the works! Filming starts this year in Cape Town. In terms of content, it's all about the Alabasta saga - one of the most popular storylines ever. Luffy and his crew get caught up in a conflict full of intrigue, rebellion and desert storms while helping a lost princess to save her land.

This makes it clear: Netflix wants to continue to inspire an even wider audience for its ever-growing anime offering with live-action adaptations.

A spin-off for the heroines

Also announced on One Piece Day: The light novel spin-off «One Piece: Heroines» is getting its own anime.

The novel by Jun Esaka, illustrated by Suwa Sayaka, was published in Japan in two volumes (2021 and 2024) and puts the female characters centre stage. Exactly which heroines will be in the spotlight and whether it will be a series or a film remains to be seen. However, fans can look forward to deeper insights into characters who often have too little screen time in the main story.

Header image: Netflix

