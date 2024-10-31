One-Netbook announces first real handheld with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Handheld gaming has experienced a renaissance since the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. The latest generation of processors has given performance and efficiency a significant boost. One-Netbook is the first manufacturer to announce a real handheld with the new technology.

Something is finally happening with handheld chips: After it feels like every newer handheld is still using the somewhat outdated Ryzen 7 8840U, One-Netbook is now relying on the latest generation of AMD chips. The Onexfly F1 Pro, as the handheld is aptly named, is to be released in three configurations. Two of them with the new processor generation.

Here is an overview of the specifications:

Processor (APU): Ryzen 7 8840U, Ryzen AI 9 365 or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Screen: 7-inch OLED with 144 Hertz

RAM and memory: Not yet known

High price expected

Additional features include sticks with anti-drift technology developed by One-Netbook. Customisable RGB nameplates are also included. In terms of audio, the manufacturer has opted for a dual speaker system from Harman. At 598 grams, it weighs less than a Steam Deck OLED. Speaking of OLED: The screen sets One-Net apart from most manufacturers: Only Zotac and Valve currently also offer a screen with the technology that ensures perfect black.

You can change the look of the handheld with the customisable RGB nameplates.

Source: One-Netbook

The configurations with Ryzen AI 9 365 and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 are particularly exciting. The new APUs from AMD not only promise an increase in performance compared to the Ryzen 7 8840U, but also better efficiency. The latter should above all ensure longer battery life - the major weakness of most handhelds. According to Technical City, the AI 9 HX 370 achieves over 40 per cent more frames per second (FPS) in games than the 7 8840U, which is one year older. The effective performance then depends on the configured thermal power dissipation (TDP) and the cooling capacity. However, independent tests will have to show what the new processors actually achieve.

A release date and the prices for the configurations are not yet known. However, the most powerful configuration is unlikely to be cheap. The comparable Zotac Zone costs over 700 francs / euros - and "only" has the Ryzen 7 8840U APU installed.

What's next for the handhelds?

In addition to One-Netbook, it is very likely that a second manufacturer will release a new gaming handheld with a Ryzen AI 300 processor this year. Ayaneo recently teased the Ayaneo 3.

Valve, meanwhile, is keeping quiet about a Steam Deck 2. In October, developer Lawrence Yang expressed his views in an interview. According to Yang, a successor to the popular handheld will not be released until there has been a significant leap in performance and efficiency. In addition, the Steam Deck will not be released annually. This is not fair for those who have spent money on the device. It remains to be seen whether the leap in performance of the latest generation of processors will be enough to see a successor to the Steam Deck. At some point, however, Valve is likely to come under pressure to remain competitive.

I suspect that other manufacturers such as Asus, MSI and Zotac are pursuing a different strategy. They are also likely to announce new handhelds with the latest generation of processors in the near future.