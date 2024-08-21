Nvidia G-Sync no longer needs a proprietary module

Monitors with new MediaTek chips support all Nvidia G-Sync functions. This makes the expensive and therefore almost extinct "G-Sync Ultimate" superfluous.

In future, monitors will no longer need a proprietary hardware module from Nvidia to utilise all the functions of G-Sync. Nvidia has announced a collaboration with MediaTek https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/mediatek-g-sync-displays/. Displays with new MediaTek scalers will be able to access all G-Sync functions:

Variable refresh rates

Variable overdrive

12 bit colours

Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB)

Low Latency HDR

Reflex Analyser

Pulsar

MediaTek chips are widely used in the monitor world. With this collaboration, Nvidia should significantly increase the reach of its G-Sync technologies in the medium term. Although many screens have been "G-Sync Compatible" since 2019, they are not certified for "G-Sync Ultimate".

For the latter, monitor manufacturers have to install a special hardware module. It drives up the product price, requires active cooling and does not support HDMI 2.1, which is why the module has hardly been seen recently - to the dismay of many fans of the technology.

Many functions so far only with Ultimate

"G-Sync Compatible" monitors support variable refresh rates. However, other functions were only available with "G-Sync Ultimate". For example, the "Reflex Analyser" for measuring latency or "Ultra Low Motion Blur" (ULMB) for reducing motion blur.

What exactly is ULMB? ULMB is Nvidia's term for the insertion of black images between two frames (Black Frame Insertion, BFI). It allows for less motion blur, even if the performance of the PC is not sufficient for the maximum frame rate of the monitor. However, this also reduces the maximum brightness. With previous BFI technologies, the variable frame rate was also no longer available.

The new "Pulsar" was also previously reserved for Ultimate monitors. It allows the use of ULMB together with a variable refresh rate to avoid screen tearing. Previously, the two technologies were mutually exclusive, which is why ULMB was rarely used in practice. This also applies to equivalent technologies from other suppliers, such as Asus' "Extreme Low Motion Blur".

Pulsar enables the simultaneous use of ULMB and variable frame rate.

Source: Nvidia

First three compatible monitors announced

The first three monitors with the new MediaTek scaler are the Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR, the AOC Agon Pro AG276QSG2 and Acer's Predator XB273U F5. All three have a resolution of 1440p and a frame rate of 360 hertz. Screens with previous MediaTek chips cannot be made compatible via a software update.