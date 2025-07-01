News + Trends 10 4

Nothing Phone (3) presented: Top smartphone with LED matrix

With the Phone (3), Nothing is launching a top smartphone on the market again after a long time. This time, the eye-catching design is complemented by 489 small LEDs on the back.

Almost exactly two years have passed since the Nothing Phone (2). During this time, the manufacturer has released several price-attractive smartphones. Although the Phone (3) is more expensive, it is still comparatively inexpensive for its very good features - and its design is unique.

The Glyph is dead, long live the Glyph Matrix

With the Phone (1), Nothing introduced LEDs on the back of smartphones. They blended into the eye-catching design and initially only indicated calls or notifications. You could create your own patterns for different contacts. With Phone (2), a timer was added, among other things.

In Phone (3), Nothing replaces the glyph with the glyph matrix. This consists of 489 micro LEDs arranged in a circle in the top right-hand corner of the back of the smartphone. Calls and notifications can still be displayed here. But now with recognisable symbols. The hundreds of small LEDs can also display the time, a camera countdown or the volume and battery status. For selfies with the main camera, a pixelated preview appears on them.

The selfie preview is easier to recognise in motion than in the photo.

The various functions of the Glyph Matrix are called Nothing «Gliph Toys». And two of them really are toys. The phone (3) can spin a virtual bottle or play rock, scissors, paper with you.

The phone (3) can spin a virtual bottle.

I switch through the various functions using the Glyph button. An inconspicuous circle that doesn't even stand out as a button in the design of the back panel.

An overview of the battery status.

You can create your own patterns for notifications on the Glyph Matrix by importing JPG or GIF files. If you want to develop your own Gliph Toys, you have to register for the Nothing developer programme to get the SDK.

Top smartphone for comparatively little money

Apart from the eye-catching design and the Glyph Matrix, the Nothing Phone (3) proves to be a top smartphone for comparatively little money. Although its chipset is not the best Qualcomm currently has to offer, it is even newer than the best. Qualcomm only presented the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 at the beginning of April this year. Although it has less power than the current top chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite, you should only see the difference in benchmarks and not feel it in everyday use.

The design of Nothing is always eye-catching.

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is worthy of a top smartphone with its resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The typical brightness of 800 nits is said to increase to 1600 nits outdoors, making it easily recognisable in the sunshine.

A bright display.

The cameras all have a resolution of 50 megapixels. There are differences in the focal length, aperture and pixel density of the sensors. An ultra-wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera with three times the focal length complement the main camera.

The battery is comparatively large with a capacity of 5500 mAh and can be fully charged in 54 minutes with up to 65 watts. However, a suitable power adapter is required for this. None is included in the scope of delivery.

The Essential button is located under the power button.

The phone runs Android 15 or Nothing OS 3.5 out of the box (3). It will receive five Android updates up to and including Android 20. Security updates will be released every two months for seven years. Essential Space, Nothing's AI tool for collecting and organising screenshots, voice memos and other things, is getting a new function with the Phone (3). The smartphone can record an entire meeting and saves the recording and the summary in Essential Space.

The most important key data at a glance

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 × 1260 pixels, 460 ppi, 120 hertz, 1600 nits outdoors

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Main camera: 50 megapixel, f/1.68

Periscope telephoto camera: 50 megapixel, f/2.68, 3x zoom

Ultra wide-angle camera: 50 megapixel, f2.2, 114 degree viewing angle

Front camera: 50 megapixel, f/2.2

Memory: 12 / 16 GB

Storage space: 256 / 512 GB

5500 mAh, 65 watts, fully charged in 54 minutes, 15 watts wireless (Qi 1.3)

Gorilla Glass Victus (rear), Gorilla Glass 7i (front), IP 68

Dual Nano-SIM, eSIM

NFC, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7

Price and availability

The Nothing Phone (3) can be pre-ordered from 4 July. Regular sales will start on 15 July. Depending on the storage variant, it will cost 699 or 799 francs or 799 or 899 euros respectively.

Smartphones New CHF 699.– Nothing Nothing Phone (3) 256 GB, Black, 6.67", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New CHF 699.– CHF 100.– discount already deducted Nothing Nothing Phone (3) 512 GB, Black, 6.67", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G Smartphones New CHF 699.– CHF 100.– discount already deducted Nothing Nothing Phone (3) 512 GB, White, 6.67", Dual SIM, 50 Mpx, 5G

Pre-orderers receive the larger storage version at a lower price.

** Switzerland**

** Germany **

Header image: Jan Johannsen

