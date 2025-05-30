News + Trends 5 0

Nintendo Switch Online App: Update simplifies transfer of images to mobile

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 30.5.2025

No more fiddly QR codes: Nintendo is making it much easier to copy screenshots and videos to your smartphone on the Switch 2. The patch now also implements support for game chat.

Do you use the Nintendo Switch Online app on your smartphone? Nintendo has updated the app and prepared it for the Switch 2. If you buy the new console, you can use the new functions. Among other things, version 3.0.1 of the app makes it much easier to send screenshots and videos from the console to your smartphone. With the patch, it now also includes support for Switch 2 games and functions. The Switch 2 will be released on 5 June 2025.

With the latest patch, Nintendo has also given the app a facelift and renamed it. It is now called «Nintendo Switch App». However, this does not change the fact that Nintendo's paid online subscription is required to use most of the features.

New to our range Switch 2: Console, games and accessories are available to order from us

Sharing pictures and videos made easy

The simplified content sharing option will only be available for the «Switch 2». This is a significant improvement.

The simplified upload of images to the smartphone is only possible for the Switch 2.

Source: Debora Pape

Transferring recordings to a smartphone previously required several steps, including scanning two QR codes. Now the transfer should even work automatically. You can copy up to 100 files to your smartphone. They will be available there for 30 days. If you have more screenshots or videos, the oldest files will be overwritten if the number is exceeded.

New features for playing together

According to the patch notes, you can now add new friends via the app. This was previously only possible on the Switch. Optionally, you will receive notifications when a friend comes online. You can also receive invitations to Game Chat, a new function of the Switch 2, directly in the app. Game Chat is an extended voice chat: Up to twelve people can share their current gameplay at the same time, allowing others to participate in their game.

What can the app do in general?

The Nintendo Switch app is a companion app that provides you with additional functions for some games. This includes voice chat, for example. The app's functions depend on the game. In «Splatoon 3», for example, you can use it to view your statistics and equipment. In «Animal Crossing: New Horizons» you can chat with friends and transfer designs.

For the two revised «Zelda» games «Breath of the Wild» and «Tears of the Kingdom», the new «Zelda Notes» section is available in the app. The feature offers navigation for finding collectibles, for example. You can also use it to share your own creations from «Tears of the Kingdom» with others.

The app is available for iOS and Android.

Header image: Debora Pape

I like this article! 5 people like this article







