News + Trends 18 6

Nintendo Switch 2: These Switch 1 games are not compatible with the new console

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 28.5.2025

Shortly before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the company publishes an updated list of Switch 1 games that are not compatible with the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, which means you can play your Switch 1 games on the new console. However, not all titles run without problems. Shortly before the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo updates the list of incompatible or only partially compatible titles. You can find the overview here.

These Switch 1 games cannot be launched on the Switch 2

The list only contains titles that are available in the European eShop. You can find a list of all games at Nintendo.

According to Nintendo, the problems with all non-compatible games are being investigated. It is unclear if and when a patch will actually be released.

A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection

A Time Traveller's Guide To Past Delicacies

Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic

Aeterna Noctis

Another Crab's Treasure

Arcade Archives ASSAULT

Arcade Archives Burger Time

Arcade Archives Chack'n Pop

Arcade Archives CRIME CITY

Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT

Arcade Archives DRAGON SABER

Arcade Archives EMPIRE CITY: 1931

Arcade Archives FLIPULL

Arcade Archives DIG DUG

Arcade Archives GALAXIAN

Arcade Archives GRADIUS III

Arcade Archives METROCROSS

Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X

Arcade Archives PAC-LAND

Arcade Archives QIX

Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER

Arcade Archives ROLLING THUNDER

Arcade Archives ROMPERS

Arcade Archives SPACE SEEKER

Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans

Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA

Arcade Archives XEVIOUS

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Astral Flux

Baseball Club

Boot Hill Heroes

Botany Manor

Cats Hidden in Italy

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath

Clock Tower: Rewind

Crazy Strike Bowling EX

Dadish 2

Darksiders Genesis

Dead by Daylight

Everdream Valley

Felix the Cat

fig.

FINAL FANTASY

Flan

GRID Autosport

House Builder

I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup

In My Shadow

Inferno 2

Gang Beasts

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

KILL la KILL -IF

Kosmokrats

Killing Time: Resurrected

Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Library Of Ruina

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Malignant Survivors

Manticore - Galaxy on Fire

Mega Mall Story 2

Monster Loves You Too!

NASCAR Rivals

NBA 2K18

NEKOPARA Vol.2

Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nobody Saves the World

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

Onigo Hunter

Palia

Pineview Drive

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX

Remothered: Tormented Fathers

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

RiMS Racing

River City Girls Zero

Rocket League

Roller Champions

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions

Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition

Soul Dog TD

South of the Circle

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Sportitions'24

STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX

Super Neptunia RPG

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

TAITO Milestones

The Journey Down Trilogy

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World.

Tricky Towers

Trip World DX

Trove

Trover Saves the Universe

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

V-Rally 4

Warface: Clutch

Warframe

Warp Shift

What the Dub?!

Where the Bees Make Honey

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

WRC 9 The Official Game

YouTube

These Switch 1 games can be launched but have compatibility issues

The list only contains titles that are available in the European eShop. You can find a list of all games at Nintendo.

Nintendo does not reveal the exact compatibility issues of the following games and whether they are serious or not. Nintendo also assures that the problems with these games are being investigated. It is unclear if and when a patch will actually be released.

Alan Wake Remastered

Alien: Isolation

Arcade Archives ORDYNE

Arcade Archives PHELIOS

Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS

Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER

Asphalt Legends Unite

Dadish

Dex

Dust: An Elysian Tail

Elderand

Factorio

Fall Guys

Family Chess

Games Advent Calendar - 25 Days - 25 Surprises

Godlike Burger

HARVESTELLA

HITMAN 3 - Cloud Version

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

JUST DANCE 2019

Klondike Solitaire

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Mega Man Legacy Collection

MotoGP 21

My Brother Rabbit

Neptunia X SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Pilot Sports

Pocoyo Party

Port Royale 4

Raiden IV×MIKADO remix

Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games

S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

SmileBASIC 4

Steven Universe: Save The Light

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Stumble Guys

These Switch 1 games also have problems, but they will be fixed soon

The compatibility issues with these games have been identified and investigated. They should receive a free update for the launch of the Switch 2 on 5 June (or shortly thereafter)

112 Operator

ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN II

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '95

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '96

ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge

Airhead

Alchemy Garden

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly

Batman: The Enemy Within

Beyond the Ice Palace 2

Boot Hill Bounties

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver

Death Coming

DOOM Eternal

Eggy Party

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

Everspace™ - Stellar Edition

Fables Mosaic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Fitness Boxing

Floor Kids

Fortnite

FRAMED Collection

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

Guns, Gore and Cannoli

Island Flight Simulator

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1

Mexican Train Dominoes Gold

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame

MUSYNX

NBA 2K25

Nova-111

OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator

Parents Vs Kids

Perseverance: Complete Edition

Pizza Tower

Process of Elimination

Slayin 2

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster

Super Mega Baseball 3

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted

World of Tanks Blitz

Xtreme Sports

These games can only be played on the Switch with the «old» Joy-Cons

You can also game on the Switch 2 with the Pro Controller and the Joy-Con controllers from the Switch 1. For some games, the old Joy Cons are even mandatory - mainly due to the infrared camera and the smaller dimensions of the predecessor controllers.

1-2-Switch

Everybody 1-2-Switch!

Game Builder Garage

Nintendo Labo (Variety Kit, Robot Kit, Vehicle Kit)

Nintendo Switch Sports

Ring Fit Adventure

Wario Ware: Move It!

You can't use this software at all on the Switch 2

Some titles are completely incompatible with the Switch 2. For example, you cannot use the «Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Set» with the Switch 2. This is because the Switch 2 does not fit into the cardboard VR glasses supplied. Apps such as «Crunchyroll» and «InkyPen» cannot be launched on the Switch 2 either. However, it can be assumed that these will receive their own Switch 2 versions.

Header image: Nintendo

I like this article! 18 people like this article







