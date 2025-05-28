New to our range
Nintendo Switch 2: These Switch 1 games are not compatible with the new console
Shortly before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the company publishes an updated list of Switch 1 games that are not compatible with the Switch 2.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, which means you can play your Switch 1 games on the new console. However, not all titles run without problems. Shortly before the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo updates the list of incompatible or only partially compatible titles. You can find the overview here.
These Switch 1 games cannot be launched on the Switch 2
The list only contains titles that are available in the European eShop. You can find a list of all games at Nintendo.
According to Nintendo, the problems with all non-compatible games are being investigated. It is unclear if and when a patch will actually be released.
- A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
- A Time Traveller's Guide To Past Delicacies
- Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic
- Aeterna Noctis
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Arcade Archives ASSAULT
- Arcade Archives Burger Time
- Arcade Archives Chack'n Pop
- Arcade Archives CRIME CITY
- Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT
- Arcade Archives DRAGON SABER
- Arcade Archives EMPIRE CITY: 1931
- Arcade Archives FLIPULL
- Arcade Archives DIG DUG
- Arcade Archives GALAXIAN
- Arcade Archives GRADIUS III
- Arcade Archives METROCROSS
- Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X
- Arcade Archives PAC-LAND
- Arcade Archives QIX
- Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER
- Arcade Archives ROLLING THUNDER
- Arcade Archives ROMPERS
- Arcade Archives SPACE SEEKER
- Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans
- Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA
- Arcade Archives XEVIOUS
- Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute
- Astral Flux
- Baseball Club
- Boot Hill Heroes
- Botany Manor
- Cats Hidden in Italy
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX
- Dadish 2
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dead by Daylight
- Everdream Valley
- Felix the Cat
- fig.
- FINAL FANTASY
- Flan
- GRID Autosport
- House Builder
- I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup
- In My Shadow
- Inferno 2
- Gang Beasts
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- KILL la KILL -IF
- Kosmokrats
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- Library Of Ruina
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Malignant Survivors
- Manticore - Galaxy on Fire
- Mega Mall Story 2
- Monster Loves You Too!
- NASCAR Rivals
- NBA 2K18
- NEKOPARA Vol.2
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nobody Saves the World
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- Onigo Hunter
- Palia
- Pineview Drive
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
- RiMS Racing
- River City Girls Zero
- Rocket League
- Roller Champions
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition
- Soul Dog TD
- South of the Circle
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Sportitions'24
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- Strania -The Stella Machina- EX
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
- TAITO Milestones
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World.
- Tricky Towers
- Trip World DX
- Trove
- Trover Saves the Universe
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
- V-Rally 4
- Warface: Clutch
- Warframe
- Warp Shift
- What the Dub?!
- Where the Bees Make Honey
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- WRC 9 The Official Game
- YouTube
These Switch 1 games can be launched but have compatibility issues
Nintendo does not reveal the exact compatibility issues of the following games and whether they are serious or not. Nintendo also assures that the problems with these games are being investigated. It is unclear if and when a patch will actually be released.
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alien: Isolation
- Arcade Archives ORDYNE
- Arcade Archives PHELIOS
- Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS
- Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Dadish
- Dex
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Elderand
- Factorio
- Fall Guys
- Family Chess
- Games Advent Calendar - 25 Days - 25 Surprises
- Godlike Burger
- HARVESTELLA
- HITMAN 3 - Cloud Version
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- JUST DANCE 2019
- Klondike Solitaire
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- MotoGP 21
- My Brother Rabbit
- Neptunia X SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Pilot Sports
- Pocoyo Party
- Port Royale 4
- Raiden IV×MIKADO remix
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
- S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- SmileBASIC 4
- Steven Universe: Save The Light
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Stumble Guys
These Switch 1 games also have problems, but they will be fixed soon
The compatibility issues with these games have been identified and investigated. They should receive a free update for the launch of the Switch 2 on 5 June (or shortly thereafter)
- 112 Operator
- ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2
- ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '95
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '96
- ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge
- Airhead
- Alchemy Garden
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Beyond the Ice Palace 2
- Boot Hill Bounties
- Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
- Death Coming
- DOOM Eternal
- Eggy Party
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
- Everspace™ - Stellar Edition
- Fables Mosaic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Fitness Boxing
- Floor Kids
- Fortnite
- FRAMED Collection
- Gal Guardians: Demon Purge
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Island Flight Simulator
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1
- Mexican Train Dominoes Gold
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame
- MUSYNX
- NBA 2K25
- Nova-111
- OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator
- Parents Vs Kids
- Perseverance: Complete Edition
- Pizza Tower
- Process of Elimination
- Slayin 2
- STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted
- World of Tanks Blitz
- Xtreme Sports
These games can only be played on the Switch with the «old» Joy-Cons
You can also game on the Switch 2 with the Pro Controller and the Joy-Con controllers from the Switch 1. For some games, the old Joy Cons are even mandatory - mainly due to the infrared camera and the smaller dimensions of the predecessor controllers.
- 1-2-Switch
- Everybody 1-2-Switch!
- Game Builder Garage
- Nintendo Labo (Variety Kit, Robot Kit, Vehicle Kit)
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Wario Ware: Move It!
You can't use this software at all on the Switch 2
Some titles are completely incompatible with the Switch 2. For example, you cannot use the «Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Set» with the Switch 2. This is because the Switch 2 does not fit into the cardboard VR glasses supplied. Apps such as «Crunchyroll» and «InkyPen» cannot be launched on the Switch 2 either. However, it can be assumed that these will receive their own Switch 2 versions.
