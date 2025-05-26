News + Trends 6 1

Nintendo expands Classic Collection: These 5 retro gems are new

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 26.5.2025

The Classic Collection on the Switch is being expanded by five titles, including "Survival Kids" and "Killer Instinct Gold".

Nintendo has once again expanded the Classic Collection on Nintendo Switch Online. This time, fans of the Game Boy and Nintendo 64 will be particularly pleased. With five new titles, Nintendo is bringing a mixture of cult, curiosity and hard-hitting action back to your screen. However, you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription for this - plus the expansion pack for the N64 title.

Game Boy: Four classics rediscovered

The Game Boy library on Nintendo Switch Online now contains around 40 playable titles. With the latest update, four more classics have been added, expanding the spectrum from adventure to action and puzzles.

«Survival Kids» (1999, Konami)

In this survival adventure, you are a child stranded on a desert island. Without instructions, you have to find food, make tools and survive dangers. The game is considered a pioneer of modern survival games and offers multiple endings.

«Gradius: The Interstellar Assault» (1991, Konami)

A classic side-scrolling shooter in the Gradius universe: You steer the Vic Viper spaceship through enemy galaxies, dodge projectiles and upgrade your arsenal. Despite Game Boy limitations, the game impresses with its fast-paced gameplay and surprisingly complex level design.

«The Sword of Hope» (1990, Kemco)

«The Sword of Hope» is a text-heavy role-playing game with point-and-click elements. You take on the role of Prince Theo, who must free the kingdom from an evil sorcerer. The game combines classic RPG mechanics with a narrative depth that was rare on the Game Boy.

«Kirby's Star Stacker» (1997, HAL Laboratory)

«Kirby's Star Stacker» is a puzzle game with Kirby charm. You stack blocks with Kirby's friends Rick, Coo and Kine to collect points. The gameplay is reminiscent of Tetris Attack, but is independent enough to challenge even puzzle veterans.

Nintendo 64: Now it's time to fight again

The Nintendo 64 range continues to grow. This time, the focus is on a true classic of the fighting genre.

«Killer Instinct Gold» (1996, Rare/Microsoft)

«Killer Instinct Gold» is an uncompromising fighting game with combo-heavy gameplay. It is the enhanced version of «Killer Instinct 2» and features 3D arenas, a fast-paced combat system and a dark atmosphere. The characters, from cyborgs to skeletons, are just as iconic as the brute finishing moves.

Header image: Nintendo

