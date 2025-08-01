News + Trends 19 3

Nintendo Direct: lots of new games for the Switch and Switch 2

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 1.8.2025

In a stream lasting just under half an hour, Nintendo shows trailers for numerous new games that will soon be released on the Switch and/or Switch 2.

For the first time since the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo presented a large number of new games for its latest console during the partner showcase on 31 July. The topic of the live online presentation was games from Nintendo partners, i.e. not first-party games from the company itself. Some of the games announced were merely ports for the Switch or Switch 2, but Nintendo also presented some new games that have only been rumoured so far. In any case, the second half of the year is well catered for in terms of games.

Some highlights and the full list of announcements can be found in this article.

«Hyrule Warriors: Chronicle of the Sealing»

It has been known for some time that a new «Hyrule Warriors» title from the «The Legend of Zelda» universe will be released. Now there is a new trailer. The game is due to be released this year. It is very similar in appearance and setting to the latest «Zelda» spin-off «Tears of the Kingdom».

The game is designed as a prequel and focuses on the Sealing War, which is the long-ago prequel to «Tears». Unlike the main games in the «Zelda» series, it is not an open-world adventure, but an action-driven hack-and-slay game in which you compete against larger groups of enemies.

«Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection»

Capcom has announced this new game in the «Monster Hunter Stories» series for next year. You play a ranger with special abilities who is the only Rathalos rider who can prevent the downfall of two kingdoms. You have to find out what a mysterious crystallisation is all about and how to stop its progress.

«Octopath Traveler 0»

The third instalment of the «Octopath Traveler» series from Square Enix has also been announced. It is a prequel with a story centred around divine rings. For the first time, you can create your own character and build your own town. From 4 December 2025, the release date of the game.

«Cronos: The New Dawn»

This survival horror game from Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe will be released on 5 September. It is now clear that it will also be available on the Switch 2. Horror games are not a matter of course on Nintendo consoles.

You play a time traveller who is stranded in Poland in the 1980s - a post-apocalyptic wasteland in this case. You collect souls, fight grotesque monsters and must prevent them from becoming more powerful through a fusion.

«The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales»

Square Enix also has a new game in the starting blocks. This action HD 2D adventure, which is due to be released on the Switch 2 next year, was unveiled. A demo is available now.

You play as Elliot, who leaves the kingdom of Huther with his fairy companion Faie to explore mysterious ruins. You explore an open world, investigate caves and solve puzzles. There will also be a co-op mode.

The complete overview list

The games announced are listed below, sorted by release date. You can watch the full stream with all trailers on YouTube. The presentation starts at minute 26.

«Chillin' by the Fire»

New announcement, Switch 2

Genre: Cozy game / simulation game

Date: 31 July 2025

«Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven»

Port for Switch 2, first released in 1993 on the SNES, 2024 remake for Switch 2024

Genre: Tactical role-playing game

Date: 31 July 2025

«The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales»

New announcement, Switch 2

Genre: HD 2D action adventure

Date for demo: 31 July 2025, release 2026

«Apex Legends»

Port for Switch 2, first released in 2019

Genre: Battle Royale / Shooter

Date: 5 August 2025

«EA Sports Madden NFL 26»

New annual edition, to be released on Switch 2

Genre: sports game

Date: 14 August 2025

«Shinobi: Art of Vengeance»

New announcement for Switch

Genre: 2D action platformer

Date: 29 August 2025

«Star Wars Outlaws»

Port for Switch 2, originally released in summer 2024

Genre: open-world adventure

Date: 4 September 2025

«Cronos: The New Dawn»

New announcement for Switch 2

Genre: Horror / Adventure

Date: 5 September 2025

«EA Sports FC 26»

New annual edition, to be released on Switch and Switch 2

Genre: sports game

Date: 26 September 2025

«Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac»

Remake for Switch and Switch 2, first released in 2002

Genre: platform game / arcade

Date: 26 September 2025

«NBA Bounce»

New announcement for Switch

Genre: Fun sports game

Date: 26 September 2025

«Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles»

Remake for Switch and Switch 2, first released in 1997

Genre: Tactical RPG

Date: 30 September 2025

«Borderlands 4»

Now also confirmed for Switch 2

Genre: Loot shooter / action RPG

Date: 3 October 2025

«Just Dance 2026 Edition»

New annual edition, appears on Switch

Genre: music / dance

Date: 14 October 2025

«Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted»

Remake for Switch and Switch 2, originally released in 2009

Genre: Tower defence

Date: 23 October 2025

«Persona 3 Reload»

Remake for Switch 2, originally released in 2006

Genre: JRPG

Date: 23 October 2025

«Once Upon A Katamari»

New announcement, Switch

Genre: Puzzle / physics game

Date: 24 October 2025

«Goodnight Universe»

New game for Switch 2

Genre: Sci-fi / Narrative Adventure

Date: 11 November 2025

«Yakuza Kiwami 2»

Port for Switch 2, originally released in 2017

Genre: Action / story adventure

Date: 13 November 2025

«Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero»

Port for Switch and Switch 2, originally released in autumn 2024

Genre: Fighting game / anime

Date: 14 November 2025

«Octopath Traveller 0»

New game from Square Enix for Switch and Switch 2

Genre: JRPG / 2D-HD

Date: 4 December 2025

«Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Wheatflour Wonderland»

New announcement, Switch

Genre: Cozy Adventure / Children

Date: Autumn 2025

«Hyrule Warriors: Chronicle of the Sealing»

New game for Switch 2

Genre: Action

Date: 2025

«Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection»

New game for Switch 2

Genre: RPG / monster collecting

Date: 2026

«Hela»

New game for Switch 2

Genre: Puzzle adventure / indie

Date: 2026

Header image: Nintendo

