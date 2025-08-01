Nintendo Direct: lots of new games for the Switch and Switch 2

News + Trends
by Debora Pape
In a stream lasting just under half an hour, Nintendo shows trailers for numerous new games that will soon be released on the Switch and/or Switch 2.
For the first time since the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo presented a large number of new games for its latest console during the partner showcase on 31 July. The topic of the live online presentation was games from Nintendo partners, i.e. not first-party games from the company itself. Some of the games announced were merely ports for the Switch or Switch 2, but Nintendo also presented some new games that have only been rumoured so far. In any case, the second half of the year is well catered for in terms of games.
Some highlights and the full list of announcements can be found in this article.
It has been known for some time that a new «Hyrule Warriors» title from the «The Legend of Zelda» universe will be released. Now there is a new trailer. The game is due to be released this year. It is very similar in appearance and setting to the latest «Zelda» spin-off «Tears of the Kingdom».
The game is designed as a prequel and focuses on the Sealing War, which is the long-ago prequel to «Tears». Unlike the main games in the «Zelda» series, it is not an open-world adventure, but an action-driven hack-and-slay game in which you compete against larger groups of enemies.
Capcom has announced this new game in the «Monster Hunter Stories» series for next year. You play a ranger with special abilities who is the only Rathalos rider who can prevent the downfall of two kingdoms. You have to find out what a mysterious crystallisation is all about and how to stop its progress.
The third instalment of the «Octopath Traveler» series from Square Enix has also been announced. It is a prequel with a story centred around divine rings. For the first time, you can create your own character and build your own town. From 4 December 2025, the release date of the game.
This survival horror game from Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe will be released on 5 September. It is now clear that it will also be available on the Switch 2. Horror games are not a matter of course on Nintendo consoles.
You play a time traveller who is stranded in Poland in the 1980s - a post-apocalyptic wasteland in this case. You collect souls, fight grotesque monsters and must prevent them from becoming more powerful through a fusion.
Square Enix also has a new game in the starting blocks. This action HD 2D adventure, which is due to be released on the Switch 2 next year, was unveiled. A demo is available now.
You play as Elliot, who leaves the kingdom of Huther with his fairy companion Faie to explore mysterious ruins. You explore an open world, investigate caves and solve puzzles. There will also be a co-op mode.
The games announced are listed below, sorted by release date. You can watch the full stream with all trailers on YouTube. The presentation starts at minute 26.
