Nikon Z5 II: Update for the entry-level full-frame camera

Samuel Buchmann 3.4.2025

Nikon's most affordable camera with a large sensor costs more than its predecessor, but has many professional features. In principle, it is a Zf without the retro design.

The Z5II is the second edition of Nikon's entry-level full-format camera. It inherits some components from more expensive models. In contrast to the Z6III with its partially stacked sensor, the Z5II is still based on a normal, backside-illuminated sensor (BSI).

The sensor is familiar from the Z6II or the Zf. There it delivers solid image quality with good noise behaviour and a wide dynamic range. The resolution of 24 megapixels is not very high by today's standards, but is sufficient in most cases.

New processor and autofocus

The Z5II makes the biggest progress compared to its predecessor in terms of autofocus. It is equipped with the same system found in the top models such as the Z8, including the Expeed 7 processor. The camera recognises eyes, faces and all kinds of different subjects. You can either choose the subject yourself or leave it to an automatic mode.

According to Nikon, the Z5II should focus 68 per cent faster than the Z5. However, you should not expect speeds on a par with the Z8. With its stacked sensor, it still plays in a higher league.

The Nikon Z5II measures 134 × 100.5 × 72 mm and weighs 700 grams.

Source: Nikon

This also applies to video. Here, normal BSI sensors have the disadvantage that they are read out more slowly, which can lead to rolling shutter effects. The Z5II films in 4K with up to 60 FPS. However, a 1.5x crop is required for the high frame rates.

Bright viewfinder, good stabiliser

The Z5II uses the same image stabiliser as the Nikon Zf. According to the new CIPA measuring method, it compensates for up to 7.5 f-stops - a very good value. The electronic viewfinder with a resolution of 3.69 million pixels is also acceptable for this price range. It is significantly brighter (3000 nits) than that of the first Z5 (1000 nits).

The fold-out and rotatable display has a higher resolution than its predecessor.higher resolution than its predecessor

Source: Nikon

There are no weak points in the remaining features either: The Z5II has two SD card slots, is weatherproof and manages 30 frames per second (FPS) with an electronic shutter. With a mechanical shutter, it still manages 11 FPS. Optionally, you can also record images before the shutter is released using "PreCapture". The 3.2-inch display on the back has a resolution of 2.1 million pixels. It can be folded out and rotated.

The Nikon Z5II will soon be available for pre-order. It will be available from the end of April and costs 1899 francs or euros.

Header image: Nikon

