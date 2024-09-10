Nikon presents lightweight and fast 50 mm lens

Nikon has recently been offering a lot of imaging performance for little money with fixed focal lengths at moderate prices. The latest example is the new Nikkor Z 50mm F1.4.

Powerful, yet compact and lightweight: Nikon is expanding its range of fixed focal lengths with the Z bayonet with the Nikkor Z 50mm F1.4. The lens for mirrorless full-frame cameras weighs 420 grams and measures 87 millimetres in length.

New Lenses available in the future CHF 559.– Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 Nikon Z, full size

With these key data, the Nikkor Z 50mm F1.4 ranks right next to the Nikkor Z 35mm F1.4, which Nikon launched three months ago. Two quiet STM motors focus the fiftymm lens. Focus breathing is compensated, making the lens well suited for video as well.

Large 50 mm focal lengths are perfect for upper body portraits.

The best thing about Nikon's new fixed focal length line-up, however, is the price: the Nikkor Z 50mm F1.4 is significantly cheaper than competitor lenses of the same speed - such as the Sony FE 50 mm F1.4 GM. Although this is more elaborately built and probably optically more perfect, it costs almost three times as much. Despite its moderate price, the Nikkor Z 50mm F1.4 is protected against dust and splash water. <p