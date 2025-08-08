News + Trends 9 9

New YouTube system: AI decides who is an adult

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 8.8.2025

From August 2025, YouTube will be using artificial intelligence in the USA to automatically recognise the age of its users. This is intended to provide more protection - adults will have to verify their age with documents or photos.

From 13 August 2025, YouTube will be using a new age verification system in the USA that is based on artificial intelligence. The platform wants to ensure that younger users «are better protected». The technology analyses usage behaviour, videos and topics watched and searched for, as well as comments and other account activity, to determine the likely age of viewers.

If a person is classified as under the age of 18, YouTube's interface changes: personalised advertising disappears and protective functions such as reminders to take screen breaks and rest periods are automatically activated. Access to potentially unsuitable content will also be restricted. The aim is to provide young people «with an age-appropriate and safe environment on the» platform.

What is behind the «sudden» protection of minors?

Rules for the protection of minors online are being tightened around the world - for example with the Digital Services Act in the EU. In some countries, children under the age of 16 will no longer be able to access YouTube in future - for example in Australia, where other social networks such as TikTok are already subject to this regulation. It seems that the video platforms want to take their own measures to pre-empt any regulations by third parties (and the consequences of non-compliance).

How does the whole thing work technically?

The system is based on machine learning, explains YouTube on the support page. The system evaluates which content is consumed, how long the platform is used and what general user behaviour looks like. From this, the AI calculates a probability assessment of the person's age.

If the system makes a mistake - for example, if it mistakenly categorises adult users as minors - they can correct this manually. However, this raises questions about data protection: The methods all require the upload of a document or image for age verification. An identity card, a credit card or a selfie. The platform promises to attach great importance to data protection and user-friendliness - but does not fulfil this promise in detail, for example with regard to the storage of these documents. The AI age check is initially a test run. If it is successful, YouTube could also expand this system to other countries.

