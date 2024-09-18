New laptop display can reduce frame rate to 1 Hz

According to reports, a "Winning Display" will soon be used in laptops with Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs. It allegedly adapts the frame rate locally to the image content.

Intel and display manufacturer BOE are working on a new type of OLED display for laptops. It can adjust the frame rate in specific parts of the image and therefore consumes less energy. This could extend the battery life of laptops. The minimum frequency is 1 Hz.

The technology bears the modest name "Winning Display". It has not yet been officially presented, the information comes from reports about BOE's Global Innovation Partner Conference. The display is rumoured to be the first to be used in laptops with Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs.

If the information is correct, the battery life increases by up to 65 per cent thanks to Winning Display. The manufacturer aims to achieve this by using an AI-supported algorithm to analyse the image content and adjust the display's frame rate in real time. If you have a static website open on the left-hand side, for example, it is displayed at 1 Hz. If a video is playing on the right at the same time, it runs at 60 Hz.

With "User-Based Refresh Rate", the laptop should also recognise whether you are present at all by tracking mouse and head movements. If you are getting a coffee, for example, the frame rate is reduced to a minimum to save energy. <p