Netflix confirms new edition of "Our Little Farm"

The Ingalls are returning to the big screen. Netflix is adapting the new edition of "Our Little Farm" based on the books of the same name by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

After more than 40 years, the popular TV series "Our Little Farm" is returning. Netflix has officially confirmed that a new instalment of the series is in the works. The original series, which aired from 1974 to 1983, was based on the semi-biographical books by Laura Ingalls Wilder and told the story of the Ingalls family in the American West in the late 19th century. Wilder wrote the "Little House on the Prairie" series of children's books during the Great Depression in the USA (1929 to 1941).

Details on the new edition

The remake will be directed by Rebecca Sonnenshine as showrunner and executive producer. She has previously worked on successful series such as "The Boys" and "Vampire Diaries". Netflix plans to bring a fresh interpretation and emotional depth to the series to appeal to both new and existing fans.

However, you shouldn't expect a new "American Primeval" from the family series. As a viewer, you can expect more heart-warming stories, strong family values and historical insights into life in the 19th century. The original series offered a mix of drama, adventure and moral lessons.

I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old. They inspired me to become a writer and filmmaker, and I am honoured and excited to adapt these stories for a new audience. Rebecca Sonnenshine

Details on the cast and the start date of the series are not yet known. However, production is in the early stages of development and more information is expected in the coming months. Incidentally, the original actor who played the main character Charles Ingalls, Michael Landon, passed away in 1991. All other members of the original Ingalls family are still alive.

In addition to Sonnenshine, the executive producers of the series include Joy Gorman Wettels, Trip Friendly, Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel. Trip Friendly's father, Ed Friendly, produced the TV film of "Our Little Farm" in 1974 and later the series.

Success of the original series

Both the children's book series and the original series "Our Little Farm" were a huge success. More than 73 million copies of the book series have been sold in at least 27 languages in over 100 countries. And the original series continues to enjoy popularity. According to Nielsen, the series recorded 13.25 billion minutes of viewing in the USA last year alone. By comparison, the successful Amazon Prime series "Fallout" achieved 11.95 billion minutes in the same period.

You can currently stream the original series on MGM+ for a fee. In addition, old episodes are regularly broadcast on the German channel Sat.1 Gold and Warner TV Series. Individual episodes are also available for free on Joyn.