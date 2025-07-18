News + Trends 5 0

Netflix announces live-action series on "Captain Planet" and "Assassin's Creed"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 18.7.2025

With two planned series, Netflix is targeting fans of 90s nostalgia and video game blockbusters. "Captain Planet" and "Assassin's Creed" are intended to translate familiar topics into a modern series format.

Netflix continues to rely on big names and strong brands. With the announcement of two new live-action series – «Captain Planet» and «Assassin's Creed» – the streaming giant wants to delight both nostalgics and gaming fans.

«Assassin's Creed»: The Brotherhood Lives

Five years after the first announcement, Netflix has officially given the green light for the live-action series for «Assassin's Creed». It is based on Ubisoft's video game series of the same name, which has included a total of 14 main games and about eight spin-offs since 2007. The focus is on the centuries-old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars - embedded in historical settings and modern sci-fi elements. The latest installment is set in Japan.

The series is creatively directed by Roberto Patino («DMZ», «Westworld») and David Wiener («Halo», ««Homecoming»). Both are on board as showrunners, creators and executive producers. They describe the series as a «suspenseful, energetic thriller» that focuses not only on spectacle but also on profound themes such as identity, faith, power and human connection. Both describe themselves as big fans of the video game series.

The series is part of a comprehensive deal between Netflix and Ubisoft, which also includes animated formats. Other executive producers include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Matt O'Toole for Ubisoft Film & Television. More information about the start date or the cast is still pending.

Hollywood already tried its hand at an adaptation in 2016. However, the feature film «Assassin's Creed" starring Michael Fassbender could not convince either critics or fans. The Netflix series now wants to do better.

Captain Planet: The environmental hero returns

«Earth! » «Fire! » "Wind! » "Water! » "Love! » «Captain Planet! »

With these words, every episode of the 90s cult animated series «Captain Planet and the Planeteers» ended. Five teenagers from all over the world – Kwame, Wheeler, Linka, Gi, Ma-Ti – joined forces to summon the superhero Captain Planet. Each ring stood for an element, but only together could they save the planet. The message was clear: only through cooperation and a sense of responsibility can the world be protected.

The series was more than just entertainment. It was a call to action. Against environmental pollution. Against greed. Against indifference. Captain Planet did not fight against fictional monsters, but against real problems: oil spills, illegal deforestation and radioactive pollution. And it does so with a mixture of action, humor and a clear moral stance.

Now – some 30 years later – the environmental hero is returning. And as a live-action series that is in development at Netflix. Responsible for the project are Greg Berlanti («Arrowverse») and Leonardo DiCaprio's production company Appian Way. DiCaprio, known for his environmental commitment, is bringing a project close to his heart to the screen.

As a self-confessed environmentalist, the live-action series adaptation is a project close to Leonardo DiCaprio's heart.

The series is based on the original idea of Ted Turner. According to initial reports, the new adaptation will not only take up the familiar topics, but also integrate current ecological crises and social challenges.

Tara Hernandez, known for «Mrs. Davis», takes over the script. It is still unclear who will play Captain Planet and when the series will start.

