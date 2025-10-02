News + Trends 10 2

N64 controller becomes a handheld console through modding

Kim Muntinga 2.10.2025

An N64 controller has been given a second life: A modder has redesigned it so that a fully functional Game Boy Micro works inside.

For most people, a Nintendo 64 controller is a relic of gaming times gone by. With modder «MaSaKee», however, it doesn't gather dust in a drawer, but becomes a portable console: He has built a Game Boy Micro into the housing of the controller: including display, battery and cartridge slot. What looks like a gag turns out to be an amazingly well thought-out conversion project.

A classic rethought: an N64 controller becomes a handheld thanks to modding.

Source: MaSaKee

A controller becomes a console

From the outside, the device looks like a classic N64 controller at first glance: trident design, directional pad on the left, A and B buttons on the right, yellow C buttons and the central analogue stick. A new feature is the recessed display in the upper centre section of the housing. It replaces the area that remained unused on the original, while all controls remain in place and have been adapted to the functions of the Game Boy Micro.

All buttons are retained, but take on new functions from the Game Boy Micro.

Source: MaSaKee

The C buttons are used to control the volume and brightness, while the Z trigger on the back serves as a select button. The start button is still located in the centre below the display, the other buttons function as on the Micro. «MaSaKee» has integrated the components into the controller in such a way that the device can be operated without external cables or additional modules.

Cartridge slot and USB-C

The back shows how thoroughly «MaSaKee» has worked: The former expansion compartment now accommodates Game Boy Advance modules. Next to it is a power switch and a USB-C socket for charging. With a headphone jack and integrated speakers, the controller can be used as a stand-alone handheld.

Game Boy Advance modules can be plugged into the back and charged via USB-C.

Source: MaSaKee

A look inside the open housing reveals that there is no emulation involved here. The circuit board of the Game Boy Micro sits inside, along with the battery and additional boards, and the controller buttons are wired directly to the electronics. Despite the limited space, the conversion looks carefully and sturdily realised.

The complete electronics of the Game Boy Micro are inside.

Source: MaSaKee

Header image: MaSaKee

