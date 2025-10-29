News + Trends 6 1

Mozilla tests anonymous search in Firefox

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 29.10.2025

Firefox is testing a new way of searching: results appear directly in the address bar - faster and better protected thanks to OHTTP.

Mozilla is working on a new search function for Firefox that displays search results directly in the address bar. This allows users to see suggestions and answers as they type, without having to call up a search engine. The test run has begun in the USA and the feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming year.

What is this function supposed to do?

The encrypted instant search is part of a broader attempt to establish privacy-friendly alternatives to data octopuses and existing protection mechanisms.

Header image: Mozilla

