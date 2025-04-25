News + Trends 14 1

Moto razr 60 Ultra: Motorola's folding smartphone becomes more robust and charges faster

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 25.4.2025

The razr 60 Ultra folding smartphone is said to be more robust and faster than the competition - and Motorola has also given it new AI tools.

The titanium-reinforced hinge plate of the razr 60 is said to withstand 35 per cent more folds than the previous generation. Together with «Ultra Thin Glass», the new hinge is also said to ensure that the crease in the centre of the display is the smoothest ever on a Motorola folding smartphone.

Many firsts for a folding smartphone

Motorola is also touting the improved dust and underwater protection of the razr 60 Ultra. It is protected against dust to IP48 and can withstand 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of fresh water. According to the manufacturer, the razr 60 Ultra is the first folding smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and, at 68 watts, the one with the fastest charging speed. The 4700 mAh battery should charge enough power for a day in eight(!) minutes.

Motorola has gone wild with the design and continues to use colours from cooperation partner Pantone as well as various materials. With the use of wood, the manufacturer can thus make the next hook behind a unique selling point for a folding smartphone.

The colour and material variations of the razr 60 Ultra

Source: Motorola

The razr 60 Ultra has a special AI button for quick access to the «Moto AI». Depending on the settings, the AI can also be activated via eye contact or voice. For the AI tools, Motorola uses functions from Google, Meta and Microsoft and, for the first time, from Perplexity.

With «What's new?», «Pay attention» and «Remember», Motorola is offering three new prompts for its smartphones that users often wish they had. With the function «Next Move», the AI also recognises what is on the display and suggests what to do next. It can also generate playlists and images. With «Smart Connect with AI», it should be easy to mirror content to TVs, tablets or PCs or play streams there using voice or text commands. Gemini and Gemini Live are accessible via the external display.

With its hinge, the folding smartphone can be set up in a variety of ways.

Source: Motorola

The external display of the razr 60 Ultra is four inches in size. The OLED display on the inside - the first Pantone-validated display in a folding smartphone - measures seven inches. On the back, you can choose between a main camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera with 50 megapixels each.

Without Ultra, you get less features for less money

With the razr 60, Motorola is offering a cheaper version of its folding smartphone. The AI tools are the same, but there are many differences in the hardware. The displays are smaller at 6.9 and 3.6 inches. This also applies to the battery capacity of 4500 mAh and the charging speed of 30 watts.

The razr 60 has a smaller display than the Ultra variant.

Source: Motorola

With the Dimensity 7400X, it will have slightly less power and the ultra-wide-angle camera has a lower resolution at 13 megapixels.

Price and availability

The Razr 60 Ultra is available now for a recommended retail price of 1299 francs or euros. The razr 60 will cost 799 francs or euros and is available immediately in Germany. In Switzerland, it will be available at «at a later date».

Header image: Motorola

