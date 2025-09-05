Mophie's charging throne charges AirPods Max wirelessly

News + Trends
The "AirPack" rucksack from Bravest Studios looks suspiciously familiar
by Laura Scholz
Manufacturer Mophie brings wireless charging for the AirPods Max with the Max Charging Stand - including a Qi surface for in-ears, but only for the USB-C version.
Apple's AirPods Max are now a proud five years old and, unlike Apple's in-ears, there is no successor in sight. You can tell from time to time: The battery life with ANC activated is only 20 hours and charging is only possible via cable. What Apple has so far withheld from its AirPods Max has been solved by the manufacturer Mophie, which presented a stand at IFA that supplies the over-ears with power wirelessly.
The Max Charging Stand, as Mophie calls it, consists of a stand and charging cradle. While the stand itself is made of anodised aluminium, the charging trays are made of silicone so that the AirPods are not scratched when they are placed in the stand. The charging cradles are also customised to fit the Airpods Max headphones exactly.
And this is important, because the manufacturer has attached a small USB-C dongle to the underside of the AirPods. As soon as you place the AirPods Max on the stand, the adapter automatically connects to the integrated charging pins.
At the same time, magnets put the headphones into energy-saving mode, just like the original Apple carrying case. This further reduces battery consumption. An LED on the front signals the start of the charging process and shows whether the connection has been established.
A practical additional function is hidden in the area between the two holders: Mophie has integrated a Qi-compatible charging surface there. You can charge all types of in-ear AirPods or other devices that support the Qi standard. There is also a small recess in the base for the AirPods, into which they fit perfectly.
However: Mophie relies on the normal Qi standard and does not use the newer, faster variants such as Qi2. In addition, the Max Charging Stand only works with the USB-C version of the Airpods Max; owners of the Lightning version are left out in the cold.
The stand is initially available immediately in Mophie's online shop and costs €139.95 - availability in our shop is not yet clear.
I've been tinkering with digital networks ever since I found out how to activate both telephone channels on the ISDN card for greater bandwidth. As for the analogue variety, I've been doing that since I learned to talk. Though Winterthur is my adoptive home city, my heart still bleeds red and blue.