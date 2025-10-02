News + Trends 17 22

Microsoft 365 apps get new icons

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 2.10.2025

Microsoft is refreshing its Office icons. Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Co. now look different - more curvy, more colourful, more true to the system. The new design follows Fluent principles and is intended to bring clarity.

Since the last major redesign in 2018, little has changed with Microsoft's Office icons. Now comes the next step: the new icons are part of a larger UI refresh that is based on Microsoft's Fluent design language and the Copilot integration. The aim: less visual baggage, more clarity and a look that feels consistent across desktop, web and mobile.

Over two decades of design history: Microsoft's Office icons in transition from 2001 to 2025.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft has published a timeline showing the visual development of Office icons back to 2001. Back then, angular shapes, bold colours and lots of volume dominated. Since then, the design has changed several times - from blocky icons to flat colour areas and the new, curvy shapes.

Whoever is still defending the old Word icon here is probably still mourning Clippy.

Source: Microsoft

The first leaks appeared as early as spring 2025 - including on Reddit and in internal builds. The icons were already visible, albeit not finalised.

Curves instead of edges

The new icons are no longer angular and static, but soft and moving. Microsoft speaks of «fluid forms» and «vibrant colours». Word remains blue, Excel green, but the shapes fold, bend and appear more accessible. The design should not only be pretty, but also separate functionally: What belongs together? What is independent?

Design in motion: Microsoft's Fluent principles focus on curves, colour and abstracted function.

Source: Microsoft

Copilot as a design player

The new look is not just cosmetically motivated. Microsoft also wants to emphasise the role of AI in everyday life with the refresh. Copilot is now deeply integrated into Office and the design should reflect this new way of working. The icons are therefore not just icons, but visual brands for a changed software logic.

Already visible - but not everywhere

The new icons are already appearing in Word, Excel and PowerPoint, but not everywhere. Depending on the app, region and update channel, many users are still seeing the old design. Microsoft is rolling out the changes in phases - across web, desktop and mobile.

Not just pretty, but true to the system: the new icons reflect how Microsoft is integrating its tools.

Source: Microsoft

Header image: Microsoft

