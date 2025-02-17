News + Trends 28 11

Meta launches "Waterworth" project: 50,000 kilometres of undersea cable network

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 17.2.2025

Five continents, 50,000 kilometres, ten billion US dollars: Meta's "Waterworth" project is set to become the longest undersea cable network in the world. Politicians are also involved.

Meta officially announced the "Waterworth" project last Friday: the construction of the world's longest undersea cable network ever. With a planned length of 50,000 kilometres, this network will connect five continents. It aims to improve the network infrastructure for the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

Details about the project

The starting point for the cable network is planned on the American east coast. From there, the submarine cable network will run via Brazil, South Africa, India and Australia. The end point of the cable is on the west coast of the USA, approximately at the level of San Francisco.

The current undersea network infrastructure.

Source: TeleGeography / Submarine Cable Map

According to Meta, the project is the first planned direct connection between Brazil and South Africa. This route has not yet been covered by existing submarine cables. It will also be the only connection linking India with Australia, bypassing the Strait of Malacca to reduce geopolitical risks.

Costs: 10 billion US dollars for cable at depths of up to 7000 metres

The undersea cable network will consist of 24 fibre pairs. Meta plans to use new routing techniques and laying technologies to lay the cables at depths of up to 7,000 metres and provide better protection in high-risk areas.

According to a report by Techcrunch, the cost of the project is estimated at more than ten billion US dollars.

Cooperation between the USA and India

The "Waterworth" project is not only a technological endeavour, but also an economic and geopolitical one. Cooperation between the USA and India plays a central role, with India investing in the maintenance, repair and financing of the cable network in the Indian Ocean. This partnership is intended to strengthen connectivity in the Indian Ocean and promote economic cooperation.

On Thursday, the White House published a joint statement from US President Trump and India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi regarding policies in which the two countries want to work together. The "Waterworth" project also plays an important role in this declaration.

Header image: Meta

