MateBook Fold: Huawei's foldable notebook is only 7.3 mm thick

by Jan Johannsen
With the MateBook Fold, Huawei has presented the thinnest folding notebook currently available and - not entirely voluntarily - has dispensed with Windows.
Unfolded, the MateBook Fold is 7.3 millimetres thin. When folded, it measures 14.9 millimetres. This makes it thinner than the ThinkPad X1 Fold, which measures 8.6 and 17.4 millimetres. Classic notebooks have been thinner when folded than the 1.16-kilogram MateBook Fold for years.
The OLED touchscreen of the MateBook Fold measures a total of 18 inches and has a resolution of 3296 × 2472 pixels. At 1600 nits, it is comparatively bright. With an external keyboard, it can be used as a large display in landscape format thanks to the integrated stand. In classic laptop mode, it splits into two 13-inch displays, with a digital keyboard including touchpad appearing on the lower one.
Huawei installs up to 32 gigabytes of RAM and up to two terabytes of SSD storage space in the MateBook Fold. However, the manufacturer does not say anything about the chipset used. Due to the tightened US sanctions, Huawei no longer has access to processors from Intel and AMD. This means that an in-house Kirin chip is likely to be used.
The US sanctions also mean that Huawei has no longer had access to Windows since March. However, this does not come as a surprise. That's why the manufacturer is installing HarmonyOS 5 on the MateBook Fold. This is the first time the operating system has been used on a notebook, but it has already been used on Huawei tablets for years.
In the past, Huawei has also sold its notebooks in Europe. However, the lack of access to Windows reduces the likelihood of Huawei launching the MateBook Fold outside of China. There, the folding notebook costs from 23,999 yuan. That is the equivalent - without import costs, customs duties or taxes - of around 2800 francs or just under 3000 euros.
