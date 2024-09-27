Marques Brownlee receives harsh criticism for wallpaper app

With "Panels", Youtuber Marques Brownlee wants to sell wallpapers for a lot of money. His concept looks like a Jamba subscription from the noughties and is pretty much flying off the shelves.

The well-known tech Youtuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has published an app for wallpapers called "Panels". It has not gone down well with the Community. The free version contains a lot of adverts and a premium subscription costs a whopping USD 49.99 per year - or USD 11.99 per month. The app also requires access to the GPS location and other user data.

The Panels app is available for iOS and Android and contains wallpapers by various artists. Many of them are part of Marques Brownlee's YouTube team.

Source: Screenshot YouTube / Marques Brownlee

Brownlee had first presented "Panels" in his review of the iPhone 16. It contains wallpapers by artists who, according to MKBHD, receive 50 per cent of the revenue for their work. The money is to be generated partly through plans and partly through advertising. In the free version, the images can only be downloaded in low resolution - and only after watching a thirty-second advert. Initially, there were even two compulsory adverts.

The comment columns under MKBHD's videos are no longer filled with opinions on the actual content, but with criticism and malice:

The YouTube community is not at all thrilled.

Source: Screenshots YouTube

Marques Brownlee responded with a post on X. He said he would fix the privacy issues. On pricing, he wrote: "I hear you. It's our personal challenge to create value for the premium version. I will also reduce the frequency of advertising in the free version."

Financial interests vs. credibility

"Panels" is not the Youtuber's first commercial product. He already sells clothing, drinking bottles, mouse mats and even scented candles and dog leads. His logo is also emblazoned on MKBHD editions of the "Ridge Wallet". Together with Atom, he has launched his own sneakers, which have not gone down well everywhere.

The monetisation of well-known YouTube brands is widespread. "Merch" is a financial mainstay for many channels - in addition to direct sponsors and the share of advertising revenue they receive from Google. Creators who test products and market themselves as an independent source of information are treading on thin ice: their most important asset is a credible image. If fans get the impression that they are being ripped off, they will quickly become haters.