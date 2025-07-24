News + Trends 10 4

Maingear Retro95: from April Fool's joke to finished sleeper gaming PC

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 24.7.2025

Do you want a modern gaming PC with a retro look, but don't feel like assembling it yourself? Then the Maingear Retro95 could be just right for you.

In the year 2023, Taiwanese PC component manufacturer Silverstone allowed itself an April joke with a supposedly available sleeper PC case. It was so well received by the public that the company sensed an opportunity. Towards the end of 2024, the joke became reality, as the company actually launched the retro desktop case in the form of the FLP01.

And now the US gaming PC manufacturer Maingear has snapped up the case, given it a customised look and equipped it with a powerful CPU, GPU and other features.

Up to AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia Geforce RTX 5080

The Retro95 has a beige colour combined with black elements. Optional Nocuta fans provide system cooling.

Freshly painted, your own logo added and ready to go.

Source: Maingear

You can configure how it should be filled. Up to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or an Intel Core Ultra 245K, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 5080, 96 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM and up to 36 terabytes of storage (3 × SSD + 1 × HDD) are possible.

The airflow goes right through the case.

Source: Maingear

Two dummy floppy discs are emblazoned on the front. If you fold down the top one, you can optionally find a DVD or Blu-ray drive behind it. This allows you to game old PS1 games with an emulator directly from the original disc, for example.

Mock floppy disc drives, physical buttons and LED indicators provide a retro feel.

Source: Maingear

The front connections are located behind the second dummy flap: 3.5 mm jack, USB-C and two USB-A ports.

Front connections have also been thought of

Source: Silverstone

The operating system is Windows 11 Home or, for an additional charge, 11 Pro. Maingear advertises that the installation should be free of bloatware. The manufacturer also says that the Retro95 is a limited edition product. However, it is unclear how many units will actually be produced. What is clear, however, is the price: it starts at 1599 US dollars plus shipping costs and VAT.

If you want to call a Retro95 your own, you can configure/buy it here. Alternatively, you can get your own paint job, design your own logo and go for the Silverstone case.

Header image: Maingear

