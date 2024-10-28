M4 iMac gets more RAM for the same price

Apple gives the iMac the latest chip and new colours. The price of the basic model is not increasing, although it has twice as much RAM as before. The mouse and keyboard also get USB-C.

Per press release, Apple has unveiled a new version of the iMac. The 24-inch all-in-one computer is equipped with the new M4 chip. This is faster than the old M3 in all respects. The Californians particularly emphasise the performance of the Neural Engine, which is important for Apple Intelligence. The first AI functions are now available in English.

Nothing changes on the outside: the design of the iMac remains the same.

Source: Apple

But critics of the old iMac will be particularly pleased about something else: Apple is increasing the minimum amount of unified memory (RAM) from 8 gigabytes to 16 gigabytes. The maximum is now 32 gigabytes. The price remains the same. The basic version of the M4 iMac starts at 1299 francs or 1499 euros. However, the cheapest version has a slimmed-down chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

The more powerful version of the M4 has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU - one more CPU core than in the iPad Pro. It costs at least 1499 francs or 1749 euros and you also get four instead of just two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Gigabit Ethernet and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

Apple uses Excel as a performance indicator in its video. According to this, the CPU of the M4 is around 30 per cent faster than that of the M3.

Source: Apple

USB-C and more external displays

Apropos peripherals: Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad now finally have a USB-C port (and yes, the mouse still has it on the underside). This means that the iPhone SE remains the last Apple product with the old Lightning port.

The M4 iMac with 10-core CPU supports two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60 Hz or one with up to 8K resolution at 120 Hz. With the basic chip with 8-core CPU, the maximum remains the same as with the M3 iMac with one additional screen. The webcam now has 12 megapixels. In addition, the iMac can be ordered with nano-textured glass for the first time. The matt display coating costs 200 francs or 230 euros extra. It reduces reflections - but makes the image look a little less crisp.

The new colours of the iMac.

Source: Apple

The M4 iMac will be available from 8 November in seven colours: blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, green and silver - the same choice as the M3 iMac, although the shades have changed slightly. The iMac announcement is the first of three. A new Mac Mini and new MacBook Pros are expected in the next few days.