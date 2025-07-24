News + Trends 74 48

Lumo: Proton's AI won't spy on you

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 24.7.2025

If your hunger for data has kept you from using an AI so far, then you might like "Lumo" from Proton.

Lumo is an AI chatbot that answers questions like everyone else. However, it is not supposed to spy on its users or use them as training data. Lumo is backed by Proton, an organisation that has long been offering alternatives to data-hungry services.

An AI that doesn't collect your data

In the announcement of Lumo, Proton is convinced that AI can be useful and helpful. However, as it has a massive impact on people's lives, it should also be built responsibly. In the case of Lumo, this means seeing people and the protection of privacy as the most important element.

Lumo can be used both on the web at lumo.proton.me and as an app for Android and iOS. An account or registration is not necessary, but possible.

The AI is designed to explain concepts, give advice, collect ideas or summarise documents. Lumo currently consists of an input field for text. Voice input is only available in the apps via the respective smartphone. However, you can upload files - PDF, Word and Excel formats - for analysis and have Lumo search the internet for new or additional information. The AI chatbot is currently only available in English without a user account. The language can be changed with an account.

The language models used by Lumo are open source. This means that they are not as large and fast as commercial products from OpenAI, Google and others. However, I am already finding Lumo helpful in initial trials.

Lumo explains the difference between CT and MRI - including recognising the German abbreviation - briefly and clearly.

Source: Screenshot: Jan Johannsen

Lumo is said to differ from other AI suppliers in that there are no log files. In addition, as with all Proton products, zero-acces encryption is used. This means that not even the supplier can see what you ask the AI. Proton also promises not to share Lumo data with others or use it to train the AI. In addition, the use of open source language models means that there are no partnerships with other AI companies.

This is how Proton Lumo compares to other AIs.

Source: Proton

Lumo Plus: How Proton earns money with its AI

However, there are also limits to how Lumo can be used. Proton does not say exactly where they are. With Lumo Plus, there is a paid version of the AI that offers unlimited daily chats», for example «. Further advantages of the Plus version are:

Access to the web search

Complete chat history with search function

Unlimited favourites for quick access

Upload multiple and larger files

Access to better AI models

Prioritised support

Lumo Plus costs 12.99 euros or francs per month. If you book the service for a year, you only pay 9.99 per month, which is 23 per cent less.

Proton withdraws hardware from Switzerland

The non-profit Proton Foundation operates Lumo. It is closely associated with the for-profit supplier of Proton Mail and other fee-based cloud services with a focus on privacy protection.

The organisation wants to strengthen the digital future of Europe and is involved in the so-called EuroStack. However, it no longer sees Switzerland as the ideal location. The reason for this are legislative proposals that facilitate mass surveillance. According to Proton, similar plans have been stopped in the EU for the time being. Accordingly, the organisation has announced that it will remove its physical infrastructure from Switzerland. Lumo is the first outsourced project and a total of over 100 million euros is to be invested in the EU.

Header image: Proton

