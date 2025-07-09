News + Trends 23 12

Liquid-not-so-very-glass

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 9.7.2025

Frosted glass instead of transparent glass: Following criticism of the new design, Apple has reduced the transparency of the controls in the latest beta of iOS 26. Not everyone likes that either.

It has been exactly one month since Apple unveiled a major redesign of its operating systems. The new design language under the slogan «Liquid Glass» is intended to appear elegant and dynamic. Critical voices were raised afterwards, however: Readability and accessibility could suffer under the semi-transparent user interface.

Apple is now responding to the criticism: in the third developer beta of iOS 26, various interface elements are less transparent and look like frosted glass. In others, Apple has darkened the background, which provides more contrast than the original design. The Californians already fixed problems in the Control Centre with the last beta. Previously, the app icons on the home screen shone through the transparent surface, which users found confusing. The portal «MacRumors» has summarised all the changes between the second and third beta https://www.macrumors.com/guide/ios-26-beta-3-liquid-glass-changes/.

In beta 3 (below), elements are less transparent than in beta 2 (above)

Source: Apple

Apple can never please everyone: The new beta is also causing discussion on X. Many are frustrated by the changes - Apple would be unnecessarily backpedalling and ruining the aesthetics of Liquid Glass. It looks much cheaper this way. Some users suggest a slider with which the transparency could be customised. However, it is questionable whether so much freedom corresponds to Apple's design ethos.

In some cases, the background becomes darker (beta 3, bottom) than before (beta 2, top).

Source: Apple

With all the excitement about transparent and less transparent glass, it is important to mention that this is only a developer beta. This is precisely to gather feedback and make corrections before Apple releases the final version of iOS 26 in September.

Header image: Apple

